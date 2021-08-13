Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Hoy and getting cosy with Cav

Nearly as soon as the Olympics is over, the Vuelta a España is upon us. And then it's the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix. Exhausting.

In the cold winter months, we are deprived of cycling action but then during the heat (or not, if you've been UK-based so far this August) of the summer you can't move for bike races. This disparity of emotions, from Oliver Twist to Bruce Bogtrotter, feels like it should be adorned with one of those elaborate German words to describe a very specific feeling. Answers on a postcard...

Anyway, in times like these, when life feels like it's getting too much, why not turn to the warm embrace of Twitter dot com. Nothing can hurt you over there, apart from all the people simultaneously posting about the Tour of Poland, Tour of Denmark and the Ladies Tour of Norway.

1. I hope Shane Archbold doesn't adjust Cav's pillow incorrectly or he could end up like that Deceuninck - Quick-Step mechanic

Rooming with @Theflyingmullet this week in Tour of Denmark. Looks like it’s going to be a cosy start then 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eKVsgCKbi7August 8, 2021 See more

2. The inevitable end game of Tadej Pogačar's team

UAE Team Emirates has announced three more signings for their 2022 roster. pic.twitter.com/O5kWh69WSfAugust 10, 2021 See more

3. You love to see Mihkel Räim getting into the meme game

UAE team last weeks pic.twitter.com/1MHP4rN0l4August 10, 2021 See more

4. Up until this moment I had no idea what sort of wedding photo I wanted. Now I do

If our breakaway couldn’t make it to the line at least I got a good photo op out of it 😝 https://t.co/7AK8FUHnKsAugust 12, 2021 See more

5. Going to take a while to get out of Olympics mode isn't it

Remco got an extra 20 points for lapping the bunch. https://t.co/cAAnvgr3rnAugust 12, 2021 See more

6. I would be much more interested in watching The Hundred if Pascal Ackermann was opening the batting for the so-called Manchester Originals

Do Bora-Hansgrohe know about this? pic.twitter.com/fA5x6RLCzIAugust 12, 2021 See more

7. Jetse Bol quoting Spongebob Squarepants is the sort of positive energy I needed today. Thank you, Jetse

WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEAAAA @lavuelta Could at least give me a 10 points head start in the KOM classification to make things fair and square 🙈 https://t.co/QGv4ktQnBWAugust 13, 2021 See more

8. How long until Geraint Thomas crashing becomes the new Primož Roglič ski-jumper?

Friday 13th folks. I’ll be taking it extra careful today 🤕🤣👍 #Friday13th pic.twitter.com/cPADVbgh3mAugust 13, 2021 See more

9. A Twitter exchange worthy of a gold medal

“….so yeah, this is where the magic happens..”August 11, 2021 See more

10. Yeah, this one has been everywhere already, but still, worth another look isn't it

French TV reporting on forest fire risk in the Esterel mountains, all roads closed out of precaution. "Nobody can pass, not even this rambler on a bike" says the voice-over... 👀 without realising who it is https://t.co/3ifXBbOirwAugust 11, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets, as per my desire to remain gainfully employed and to keep a roof over my head