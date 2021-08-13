Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Hoy and getting cosy with Cav

Another week, another offering of pure fuego tweets to pour down your gullet

Jason Kenny
By

Nearly as soon as the Olympics is over, the Vuelta a España is upon us. And then it's the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix. Exhausting.

In the cold winter months, we are deprived of cycling action but then during the heat (or not, if you've been UK-based so far this August) of the summer you can't move for bike races. This disparity of emotions, from Oliver Twist to Bruce Bogtrotter, feels like it should be adorned with one of those elaborate German words to describe a very specific feeling. Answers on a postcard...

Anyway, in times like these, when life feels like it's getting too much, why not turn to the warm embrace of Twitter dot com. Nothing can hurt you over there, apart from all the people simultaneously posting about the Tour of Poland, Tour of Denmark and the Ladies Tour of Norway.

1. I hope Shane Archbold doesn't adjust Cav's pillow incorrectly or he could end up like that Deceuninck - Quick-Step mechanic

2. The inevitable end game of Tadej Pogačar's team

3. You love to see Mihkel Räim getting into the meme game

4. Up until this moment I had no idea what sort of wedding photo I wanted. Now I do

5. Going to take a while to get out of Olympics mode isn't it

6. I would be much more interested in watching The Hundred if Pascal Ackermann was opening the batting for the so-called Manchester Originals

7. Jetse Bol quoting Spongebob Squarepants is the sort of positive energy I needed today. Thank you, Jetse

8. How long until Geraint Thomas crashing becomes the new Primož Roglič ski-jumper?

9. A Twitter exchange worthy of a gold medal

10. Yeah, this one has been everywhere already, but still, worth another look isn't it

We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets, as per my desire to remain gainfully employed and to keep a roof over my head

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

