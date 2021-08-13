Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Hoy and getting cosy with Cav
Another week, another offering of pure fuego tweets to pour down your gullet
By Jonny Long
Nearly as soon as the Olympics is over, the Vuelta a España is upon us. And then it's the Worlds and Paris-Roubaix. Exhausting.
In the cold winter months, we are deprived of cycling action but then during the heat (or not, if you've been UK-based so far this August) of the summer you can't move for bike races. This disparity of emotions, from Oliver Twist to Bruce Bogtrotter, feels like it should be adorned with one of those elaborate German words to describe a very specific feeling. Answers on a postcard...
Anyway, in times like these, when life feels like it's getting too much, why not turn to the warm embrace of Twitter dot com. Nothing can hurt you over there, apart from all the people simultaneously posting about the Tour of Poland, Tour of Denmark and the Ladies Tour of Norway.
1. I hope Shane Archbold doesn't adjust Cav's pillow incorrectly or he could end up like that Deceuninck - Quick-Step mechanic
Rooming with @Theflyingmullet this week in Tour of Denmark. Looks like it’s going to be a cosy start then 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eKVsgCKbi7August 8, 2021
2. The inevitable end game of Tadej Pogačar's team
UAE Team Emirates has announced three more signings for their 2022 roster. pic.twitter.com/O5kWh69WSfAugust 10, 2021
3. You love to see Mihkel Räim getting into the meme game
UAE team last weeks pic.twitter.com/1MHP4rN0l4August 10, 2021
4. Up until this moment I had no idea what sort of wedding photo I wanted. Now I do
If our breakaway couldn’t make it to the line at least I got a good photo op out of it 😝 https://t.co/7AK8FUHnKsAugust 12, 2021
5. Going to take a while to get out of Olympics mode isn't it
Remco got an extra 20 points for lapping the bunch. https://t.co/cAAnvgr3rnAugust 12, 2021
6. I would be much more interested in watching The Hundred if Pascal Ackermann was opening the batting for the so-called Manchester Originals
Do Bora-Hansgrohe know about this? pic.twitter.com/fA5x6RLCzIAugust 12, 2021
7. Jetse Bol quoting Spongebob Squarepants is the sort of positive energy I needed today. Thank you, Jetse
WHO LIVES IN A PINEAPPLE UNDER THE SEAAAA @lavuelta Could at least give me a 10 points head start in the KOM classification to make things fair and square 🙈 https://t.co/QGv4ktQnBWAugust 13, 2021
8. How long until Geraint Thomas crashing becomes the new Primož Roglič ski-jumper?
Friday 13th folks. I’ll be taking it extra careful today 🤕🤣👍 #Friday13th pic.twitter.com/cPADVbgh3mAugust 13, 2021
9. A Twitter exchange worthy of a gold medal
“….so yeah, this is where the magic happens..”August 11, 2021
10. Yeah, this one has been everywhere already, but still, worth another look isn't it
French TV reporting on forest fire risk in the Esterel mountains, all roads closed out of precaution. "Nobody can pass, not even this rambler on a bike" says the voice-over... 👀 without realising who it is https://t.co/3ifXBbOirwAugust 11, 2021
We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets, as per my desire to remain gainfully employed and to keep a roof over my head
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Kristen Faulkner takes an impressive solo win at the Ladies Tour of Norway
The American rider was the last of the day’s breakaway, attacking it with 22km to go and holding on by the slimmest of margins
By Owen Rogers •
-
João Almeida takes back-to-back wins with uphill sprint on stage four of Tour of Poland 2021
Having taken his first WorldTour win on stage three, Almeida was at it again in Poland
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel laps peloton on his way to stunning victory in Tour of Denmark
The Belgian superstar came back from a crash to attack his rivals and take a huge win
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Fabio Aru announces his retirement
The Grand Tour winner will close out his career at the end of the Vuelta a España
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ineos Grenadiers reveal Richard Carapaz's new 'golden' bike
The Olympic champion will be riding his new bike at the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Police launch investigation after cyclist struck by passenger of overtaking car
The offender was wearing a face mask when he hit the rider on the neck
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Adidas unveils striking new gravel shoe
The shoe is the first off-road cycling footwear designed by the sports brand
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘This bicycle hiker’ Chris Froome makes cameo on French news
The four-time Tour de France winner may have gone under the radar during a news piece about forest fires
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Alberto Contador fails to finish brutal 240km ‘Everest’ Gran Fondo
The Grand Tour-winner turned recreational cyclist admitted he was not prepared for the huge day in the saddle
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Calls for Jason and Laura Kenny to receive knighthood and damehood after more Olympic success
The husband and wife duo are two of the most successful British athletes at the Games
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •