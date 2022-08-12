Tweets of the week: No leaning on handlebars, a cactus cycling, and clip art team news
It's silly season, there isn't a lot going on, but here are some things from social media that might keep you entertained
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
In between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, there is a bit of a lull in the cycling season, as people go on holiday, do other things like watch cricket, and generally try and enjoy life the best they can as the planet burns up.
Not that there isn't cycling on, the Arctic Race of Norway, the Tour of Scandinavia and races like the, err, prestigious Circuit Franco-Belge. It's also the time of the year when transfers are announced, which is exciting if that's your kind of thing. I actually find it deathly dull, and don't understand why someone would get excited about Tim Wellens moving team, but there you go.
So it might be 30 degrees outside, but some people have been trying to stay cool with some funky posts on social media. Here is a roundup that includes Marianne Vos' no leaning reminders, a bird finishing second, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot having other things on her mind beside racing.
1. Alexander Kristoff might have won the Circuit Franco-Belge, but the 'flyer' who finished second caught the eye more
1st place Alexander Kristoff2nd place Random Bird #CircuitFrancoBelge pic.twitter.com/M62mzhL12OAugust 10, 2022
2. A bike race in Norway, so why not play on some viking stereotypes? Let's not get into whether the Norsemen actually had horns on their helmets or not (they didn't)
Introducing our 6 Vikings competing in #ArcticRace ⚔️ 🇳🇴 @sebystrom 🇧🇪 @DriesDePooter 🇧🇪 @Quintenhermans 🇪🇪 @MihkelsMadis 🇫🇷 @adrienpetit62 🇳🇱 @TacovanderHoorn 📸 A.S.O / R.Dahl pic.twitter.com/XyJRapx5QKAugust 11, 2022
3. All riders face a common enemy in bad car drivers, even if you're a professional
Bedankt aan de bestuurder om mij langs achter aan te rijden. Gelukkig met betere afloop dan mijn collega’s de afgelopen week. Wees aub voorzichtig met de zwakke weggebruiker #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/a5d6hSB36RAugust 11, 2022
4. Some people do care about transfers - apparently these three teams are doing well in the in/out game? I do not know
transfer season meme pic.twitter.com/NSqlAfxjUiAugust 10, 2022
5. Two races in different parts of Scandinavia, two completely different types of weather. The women were luckier
@Battlenor VS @ArcticRaceofN choose your side 😎 #Norway #lesRP pic.twitter.com/j07Ie3MHKNAugust 11, 2022
6. Isn't it nice that the stars of the Tour de France Femmes could give some much needed hype to the male peloton
After the Tour de France Femmes, it was really cool the give the men some publicity too at post Tour crit Draai van de Kaai yesterday. I think their sport is growing and it's exciting to watch also!📸@jtheunis10 pic.twitter.com/slTMKAYe5oAugust 2, 2022
7. Audrey Cordon-Ragot had other things on her mind while standing on the podium at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT
Quand tu te demandes si t’as pas oublié d’éteindre le four en partant… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5OvNfyUlXAugust 7, 2022
8. Bikes are good! They can even transport cacti, very clever
Just cycling my cactus home in the sun on protected cycle lanes pic.twitter.com/o22BBB7GVqAugust 10, 2022
9. Marianne Vos was disqualified from the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race for an illegal position, so she had a clever reminder for the next race
Marianne Vos' handlebars on Stage 1 had a taped message on top reminding her to "Niet Leggen!" which I think translates into "not for resting." 😄 @marianne_vos @JumboVismaWomen @Battlenor #TOSC22 #tourofscandinavia 📸photo @anton_vos pic.twitter.com/Jqn2BrElyqAugust 9, 2022
10. And world champion, Tour de France stage winner, graphic designer... is there anything Mads Pedersen can't do?
Our usual designer is off this week so we asked @Mads__Pedersen to design our #LaVuelta22 poster. He worked really hard on it. We hope you like it! 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/3NgyJhR0STAugust 12, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Ethan Hayter focused on winning at Vuelta a España: 'I'll go for stage opportunities myself'
The 23-year-old is lining up for his Grand Tour debut in Spain, and admitted he won't be leading Ineos Grenadiers at the race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022 start list: All the riders expected to line up at the Spanish Grand Tour
Three-time winner Primož Roglič and recent Giro d'Italia victor Jai Hindley are both expected to start the 77th edition of the race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Harry Potter references, farmer boy Mauri Vansevenant and a House of Commons doorkeeper's time trial appearance
A round up of the best social media content from the past seven days
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France rest day tweets: Jasper Philipsen dispels embarrassment, strange pixelated announcements and Toms Skujiņš' 'domestique' flight
Some light entertainment to keep you occupied during the final rest day of the Tour de France
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, a Peter Sagan impressionist, and Peter Kennaugh's bin
Something to keep you occupied while there's a break in the racing
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Pogačar's singing skills, anti-climactic Giro Donne celebrations and the return of crocs
Another week, another round-up of the best posts on social media from the last seven days
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-