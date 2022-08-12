Tweets of the week: No leaning on handlebars, a cactus cycling, and clip art team news

In between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, there is a bit of a lull in the cycling season, as people go on holiday, do other things like watch cricket, and generally try and enjoy life the best they can as the planet burns up.

Not that there isn't cycling on, the Arctic Race of Norway, the Tour of Scandinavia and races like the, err, prestigious Circuit Franco-Belge. It's also the time of the year when transfers are announced, which is exciting if that's your kind of thing. I actually find it deathly dull, and don't understand why someone would get excited about Tim Wellens moving team, but there you go.

So it might be 30 degrees outside, but some people have been trying to stay cool with some funky posts on social media. Here is a roundup that includes Marianne Vos' no leaning reminders, a bird finishing second, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot having other things on her mind beside racing.

1. Alexander Kristoff might have won the Circuit Franco-Belge, but the 'flyer' who finished second caught the eye more

1st place Alexander Kristoff2nd place Random Bird #CircuitFrancoBelge pic.twitter.com/M62mzhL12OAugust 10, 2022 See more

2. A bike race in Norway, so why not play on some viking stereotypes? Let's not get into whether the Norsemen actually had horns on their helmets or not (they didn't)

Introducing our 6 Vikings competing in #ArcticRace ⚔️ 🇳🇴 @sebystrom 🇧🇪 @DriesDePooter 🇧🇪 @Quintenhermans 🇪🇪 @MihkelsMadis 🇫🇷 @adrienpetit62 🇳🇱 @TacovanderHoorn 📸 A.S.O / R.Dahl pic.twitter.com/XyJRapx5QKAugust 11, 2022 See more

3. All riders face a common enemy in bad car drivers, even if you're a professional

Bedankt aan de bestuurder om mij langs achter aan te rijden. Gelukkig met betere afloop dan mijn collega’s de afgelopen week. Wees aub voorzichtig met de zwakke weggebruiker #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/a5d6hSB36RAugust 11, 2022 See more

4. Some people do care about transfers - apparently these three teams are doing well in the in/out game? I do not know

transfer season meme pic.twitter.com/NSqlAfxjUiAugust 10, 2022 See more

5. Two races in different parts of Scandinavia, two completely different types of weather. The women were luckier

@Battlenor VS @ArcticRaceofN choose your side 😎 #Norway #lesRP pic.twitter.com/j07Ie3MHKNAugust 11, 2022 See more

6. Isn't it nice that the stars of the Tour de France Femmes could give some much needed hype to the male peloton

After the Tour de France Femmes, it was really cool the give the men some publicity too at post Tour crit Draai van de Kaai yesterday. I think their sport is growing and it's exciting to watch also!📸@jtheunis10 pic.twitter.com/slTMKAYe5oAugust 2, 2022 See more

7. Audrey Cordon-Ragot had other things on her mind while standing on the podium at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT

Quand tu te demandes si t’as pas oublié d’éteindre le four en partant… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5OvNfyUlXAugust 7, 2022 See more

8. Bikes are good! They can even transport cacti, very clever

Just cycling my cactus home in the sun on protected cycle lanes pic.twitter.com/o22BBB7GVqAugust 10, 2022 See more

9. Marianne Vos was disqualified from the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race for an illegal position, so she had a clever reminder for the next race

Marianne Vos' handlebars on Stage 1 had a taped message on top reminding her to "Niet Leggen!" which I think translates into "not for resting." 😄 @marianne_vos @JumboVismaWomen @Battlenor #TOSC22 #tourofscandinavia 📸photo @anton_vos pic.twitter.com/Jqn2BrElyqAugust 9, 2022 See more

10. And world champion, Tour de France stage winner, graphic designer... is there anything Mads Pedersen can't do?