Tweets of the week: No leaning on handlebars, a cactus cycling, and clip art team news

It's silly season, there isn't a lot going on, but here are some things from social media that might keep you entertained

In between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, there is a bit of a lull in the cycling season, as people go on holiday, do other things like watch cricket, and generally try and enjoy life the best they can as the planet burns up.

Not that there isn't cycling on, the Arctic Race of Norway, the Tour of Scandinavia and races like the, err, prestigious Circuit Franco-Belge. It's also the time of the year when transfers are announced, which is exciting if that's your kind of thing. I actually find it deathly dull, and don't understand why someone would get excited about Tim Wellens moving team, but there you go.

So it might be 30 degrees outside, but some people have been trying to stay cool with some funky posts on social media. Here is a roundup that includes Marianne Vos' no leaning reminders, a bird finishing second, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot having other things on her mind beside racing.

1. Alexander Kristoff might have won the Circuit Franco-Belge, but the 'flyer' who finished second caught the eye more

2. A bike race in Norway, so why not play on some viking stereotypes? Let's not get into whether the Norsemen actually had horns on their helmets or not (they didn't)

3. All riders face a common enemy in bad car drivers, even if you're a professional 

4. Some people do care about transfers - apparently these three teams are doing well in the in/out game? I do not know

5. Two races in different parts of Scandinavia, two completely different types of weather. The women were luckier

6. Isn't it nice that the stars of the Tour de France Femmes could give some much needed hype to the male peloton

7. Audrey Cordon-Ragot had other things on her mind while standing on the podium at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT

8. Bikes are good! They can even transport cacti, very clever

9. Marianne Vos was disqualified from the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race for an illegal position, so she had a clever reminder for the next race

10. And world champion, Tour de France stage winner, graphic designer... is there anything Mads Pedersen can't do?

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

