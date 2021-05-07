Tweets of the week: Rohan Dennis, Philippe Gilbert and wait a minute, is that G?

Ahoy there, before we set sail on the good SS Giro d'Italia, it's just the small matter of this week's best tweets.

In seven day's time, we'll be struggling under the hefty girth of all things Giro. Tweets, memes, you name it, we'll have it, with bells on.

But for now, the simple things in life. An honest assessment from Rohan Dennis, perhaps? Or maybe exploring what exactly happened to Geraint Thomas' jawbreakers after he crashed at the Tour de Romandie will whet your appetite?

If not, Phil Gaimon posted some pictures of his dog. There. Hope that makes you happy.

1. Honesty is the best policy

Describe your day in two words or less 🗣️Rohan: pic.twitter.com/TIwJIiaK9aApril 30, 2021 See more

2. Yikes

Kinda sums up today pic.twitter.com/HlRH1N4rTyApril 30, 2021 See more

3. Alright, no need to boast

I've got a 10-year-old laptop that crashes less than Geraint Thomas.May 1, 2021 See more

4. If Geraint Thomas is laughing then we're allowed to laugh too

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

5. Cruel, but funny

New Swift Ad featuring Geraint Thomas. FUN IS FAST !Nouvelle publicité Swift avec vedette Geraint Thomas. FUN IS FAST !📺 #lequipeVELO#TDR #TDR2021 #TDR21 #TourdeRomandie #humour pic.twitter.com/nkNoByxBGPMay 1, 2021 See more

6. If you could bottle up this unbridled joy and sell it you'd have enough money to buy Milan - San Remo and give it to Philippe Gilbert

A post shared by Philippe Gilbert (@philippegilbertofficial) A photo posted by on

7. Now if this isn't deserving of a Netflix true crime drama then I don't know what is

Me temo que ese era el último modelo de Jawbone que quedaba en el mercado. pic.twitter.com/zKiHrPu0Y3May 2, 2021 See more

8. All I want to know is how long it took Phil Gaimon to make the dog pose like that (look at the sadness in its eyes)

A post shared by Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) A photo posted by on

9. When people complain that Ineos' mega-budget gives them an advantage all they're really using the money for is to employ someone to make F1-themed TikToks

Are we doing this right @MercedesAMGF1 ?🤔Follow @INEOSGrenadiers on TikTok for more: https://t.co/LidgN3XBQu pic.twitter.com/JULDVLY0PGMay 5, 2021 See more

10. If they're on the Tour of Britain this year just wait until they get to Warrington, that's all I'm saying

Staying at the @juventusfcen team hotel for the start of the @giroditalia. 2 Italians in the team & if anything is wrong with the hotel the response is(insert strong Italian accent & hand gestures) “typical juventus” Safe to say they’re not fans, no matter how nice the hotelMay 5, 2021 See more

We'll be back in a week's time with more pure fuego tweets from around the cycling world.