Tweets of the week: The return of Greg Henderson's legs, Chris Froome in crocodile waters, and more

If you asked me, gun to my head, if I could eradicate one of either social media or Black Friday from the face of this Earth, I wouldn't even miss a beat.

Social media, hands down.

Bullying, racism, all manner of other bad -isms, people faking their seemingly amazing lives on Instagram and making you feel worse about your own, unearthing your uncle's very bad tweets...the list goes on.

Black Friday, on the other hand, is AMAZING. So many deals, so much capital consumerism it just gives you that warm, wholesome glow on the inside, you know? Hell, if I could add an Amazon affiliate link to my own mother I would. All hail Jeff Bezos!! Thank you big baldie for keeping a roof over my head!

Having said that, today I've been tasked with producing this week's social media round-up to set amongst the superior multitude of Black Friday articles currently sitting on our esteemed website, like this one, and this one and also that one.

1. Where is Wout Poels to tell him not to take any unnecessary risks??

Crocodile Hunter X David Attenborough 🐊😊 @OutOfCycling pic.twitter.com/diu3GrmJKwNovember 22, 2021 See more

2. Spare a thought for Joe Laverick's loved ones at this difficult time

At what age are you taught how to wrap gifts? Asking for a friend. Yes, that is electrical tape. pic.twitter.com/ryEUVngXQINovember 25, 2021 See more

3. God damn, people are always posting vein pictures on social media aren't they?

A post shared by Greg Henderson (@greghendersonnzl) A photo posted by on

4. Don't think I'd even get this many people at my funeral

Fans Club Dinner 2021🥂 pic.twitter.com/WZBRukvmTtNovember 25, 2021 See more

5. I would commit an untold number of crimes for a bite of that flan

Today’s café stop. Coffee for me, cake for the boys 😇 #athlete #regime @WoutPoels @LukeRowe1990 @MichaelValgren pic.twitter.com/KIsbK7Tu3INovember 24, 2021 See more

6. That baby looks aero

Bring your daughter to work day! pic.twitter.com/xciBdWJnZmNovember 24, 2021 See more

7. Fabian Cancellara and Geraint Thomas walk into a bar...

Fabian Cancellara… King of the Classics and of the curry night? 🥘🤣 You’ll have to listen to the latest @gtcc_ pod with the man himself for that story. Out now👌@GoZwift @f_cancellara https://t.co/PrWwqdB6F3https://t.co/rjVN3D3hLb pic.twitter.com/376lxYLGoANovember 23, 2021 See more

8. Is it just me who really wants one of those Ag2r Citroën coats?

Good to see everyone back on the first training camp of the season. Countdown until the new season has started. Looking forward to it! (📸 YP Médias) pic.twitter.com/wgrT2tYrlNNovember 19, 2021 See more

9. These pro riders keep getting younger and younger

Order now TheWolfpack lunch box - it comes at a great price on our webshop: https://t.co/Xt8XV8ocMrPhoto: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/6K2KauWjZGNovember 25, 2021 See more

10. We must protect Wout Poels at all costs

I can’t believe he photobombed me! pic.twitter.com/IkACaBFbMPNovember 23, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days' time with more tweets to help keep the darkness at bay.