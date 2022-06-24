Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt's takeaway dilemma, one brothers hand-me-downs, and an iconic statue in a small French village

Twitter is either a blessing or a curse, whichever way you want to look at it. It can throw up nuggets of gold or mundanity unrivalled in pretty much every other area of your life.

With the Tour de France within touching distance, prepare yourself for each team's social media to go into overdrive, content gloriously splashed across Twitter and Instagram leaving you incapable of finding anything of actual worth.

With that being said, the lack of racing this week has produced some rather more relaxing and enjoyable content to engage with.

On this week's version, there's a narrowly contested Twitter poll produced by Thomas De Gendt, how Leo Hayter benefitted from his brother Ethan in the time trial at the British Road Championships on Thursday, and some heart-warming racing news from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, the Taaramäe couple and Krists Neilands.

1. THOMAS DE GENDT'S TOUGH CHOICE: TAKEAWAY EDITION. THE BELGIAN RIDER'S FANS VOTED FOR HIM TO CHOOSE SUSHI OVER CHINESE, LEAVING CYCLING WEEKLY TO PONDER, WHY NOT HAVE BOTH...?

Can’t decide our takeaway.June 21, 2022 See more

2. ITV'S NED BOULTING OFFERED UP HIS TOUR DE FRANCE PREDICTIONS IN THE FORM OF HIGHLIGHTERS - BUT THERE'S NO WHITE JERSEY

TDF Highlighters. Tadej, Wout and Warren. pic.twitter.com/6BYRDLUWZ4June 21, 2022 See more

3. BY SHARING ICE WITH AN INEOS GRENADIERS RIDER AT LAST WEEK'S SWELTERING TOUR DE SUISSE, KRISTS NEILANDS PROVED THAT HE IS, QUITE SIMPLY, A REALLY NICE BLOKE

4. MARGINAL GAINS: LEO HAYTER NICKS BROTHER ETHAN'S BIKE HALFWAY THROUGH U23 BRITISH TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bars snapped mid-race on his bike so he used Ethan’s.June 23, 2022 See more

5. SOME STATUES OF SPORTING ICONS ARE UNDERWHELMING TO SAY THE LEAST, BUT NOT BENOÎT COSNEFROY'S. NO - THE LIKENESS OF THIS FIGURE IN RAUVILLE-LA-BIGOT TO THE FRENCHMAN IS UNCANNY

Okay WHEN did you plan on telling me this absolutely disturbing Statue of Benoit Cosnefroy exists? pic.twitter.com/GTCORWRU8tJune 22, 2022 See more

6. AFTER SPENDING THE BEGINNING OF 2022 WITHOUT A TEAM, REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG IS REWARDED WITH A SPOT IN LOTTO SOUDAL'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD

What an unbelievable journey its been to get here!! Would not have dreamt it only a few months ago!!But the real work starts now! Let’s go! https://t.co/VmrpWfh9nlJune 22, 2022 See more

7. JOHN DEGENKOLB RECOVERS FROM COVID-19 TO MAKE TEAM DSM'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD, BUT FIRST, THE GERMAN ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a lot of you ask: yes, I am doing fine, feeling good and I am back on the bike and track. I‘ll be part of the @TeamDSM @LeTour squad but before flying to Kopenhagen I‘ll race the German Championships Sunday. So excited, thank - and grateful. #dege #dgnklb pic.twitter.com/PeruacR6ZdJune 23, 2022 See more

8. COUPLE GOALS: HUSBAND AND WIFE REIN TAARAMÄE AND HAANA TAARAMÄE BOTH BECAME ESTONIAN TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONS ON THURSDAY

Rein Taaramäe earned our 15th victory of 2022 😍 Icing on the cake, his wife @HannaTaaramae also won the Women Elites Estonia Championships Time Trial 🇪🇪 🥇 Congratulations to both 👏 pic.twitter.com/ajIazPM6pTJune 22, 2022 See more

9. CYCLIST TAKE OVER IN LONDON DURING INDUSTRIAL ACTION

Space for cycling in #London:How it started: die in 2013 How it's going pic.twitter.com/AzJtQCtHkQJune 22, 2022 See more

10. REACHING GLASTONBURY BY BIKE - ONE RIDER'S MISSION TO GET TO THE ICONIC FESTIVAL ON TWO WHEELS FROM BRISTOL