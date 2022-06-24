Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt's takeaway dilemma, one brothers hand-me-downs, and an iconic statue in a small French village

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Cycling Weekly rounding up the best social media content from the past seven days

Twitter is either a blessing or a curse, whichever way you want to look at it. It can throw up nuggets of gold or mundanity unrivalled in pretty much every other area of your life. 

With the Tour de France within touching distance, prepare yourself for each team's social media to go into overdrive, content gloriously splashed across Twitter and Instagram leaving you incapable of finding anything of actual worth. 

With that being said, the lack of racing this week has produced some rather more relaxing and enjoyable content to engage with. 

On this week's version, there's a narrowly contested Twitter poll produced by Thomas De Gendt, how Leo Hayter benefitted from his brother Ethan in the time trial at the British Road Championships on Thursday, and some heart-warming racing news from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, the Taaramäe couple and Krists Neilands. 

1. THOMAS DE GENDT'S TOUGH CHOICE: TAKEAWAY EDITION. THE BELGIAN RIDER'S FANS VOTED FOR HIM TO CHOOSE SUSHI OVER CHINESE, LEAVING CYCLING WEEKLY TO PONDER, WHY NOT HAVE BOTH...?

2. ITV'S NED BOULTING OFFERED UP HIS TOUR DE FRANCE PREDICTIONS IN THE FORM OF HIGHLIGHTERS - BUT THERE'S NO WHITE JERSEY

3. BY SHARING ICE WITH AN INEOS GRENADIERS RIDER AT LAST WEEK'S SWELTERING TOUR DE SUISSE, KRISTS NEILANDS PROVED THAT HE IS, QUITE SIMPLY, A REALLY NICE BLOKE

4. MARGINAL GAINS: LEO HAYTER NICKS BROTHER ETHAN'S BIKE HALFWAY THROUGH U23 BRITISH TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

5. SOME STATUES OF SPORTING ICONS ARE UNDERWHELMING TO SAY THE LEAST, BUT NOT BENOÎT COSNEFROY'S. NO - THE LIKENESS OF THIS FIGURE IN RAUVILLE-LA-BIGOT TO THE FRENCHMAN IS UNCANNY

6. AFTER SPENDING THE BEGINNING OF 2022 WITHOUT A TEAM, REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG IS REWARDED WITH A SPOT IN LOTTO SOUDAL'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD

7. JOHN DEGENKOLB RECOVERS FROM COVID-19 TO MAKE TEAM DSM'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD, BUT FIRST, THE GERMAN ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

8. COUPLE GOALS: HUSBAND AND WIFE REIN TAARAMÄE AND HAANA TAARAMÄE BOTH BECAME ESTONIAN TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONS ON THURSDAY

9. CYCLIST TAKE OVER IN LONDON DURING INDUSTRIAL ACTION 

10. REACHING GLASTONBURY BY BIKE - ONE RIDER'S MISSION TO GET TO THE ICONIC FESTIVAL ON TWO WHEELS FROM BRISTOL

