Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt's takeaway dilemma, one brothers hand-me-downs, and an iconic statue in a small French village
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Cycling Weekly rounding up the best social media content from the past seven days
Twitter is either a blessing or a curse, whichever way you want to look at it. It can throw up nuggets of gold or mundanity unrivalled in pretty much every other area of your life.
With the Tour de France within touching distance, prepare yourself for each team's social media to go into overdrive, content gloriously splashed across Twitter and Instagram leaving you incapable of finding anything of actual worth.
With that being said, the lack of racing this week has produced some rather more relaxing and enjoyable content to engage with.
On this week's version, there's a narrowly contested Twitter poll produced by Thomas De Gendt, how Leo Hayter benefitted from his brother Ethan in the time trial at the British Road Championships on Thursday, and some heart-warming racing news from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, the Taaramäe couple and Krists Neilands.
1. THOMAS DE GENDT'S TOUGH CHOICE: TAKEAWAY EDITION. THE BELGIAN RIDER'S FANS VOTED FOR HIM TO CHOOSE SUSHI OVER CHINESE, LEAVING CYCLING WEEKLY TO PONDER, WHY NOT HAVE BOTH...?
Can’t decide our takeaway.June 21, 2022
2. ITV'S NED BOULTING OFFERED UP HIS TOUR DE FRANCE PREDICTIONS IN THE FORM OF HIGHLIGHTERS - BUT THERE'S NO WHITE JERSEY
TDF Highlighters. Tadej, Wout and Warren. pic.twitter.com/6BYRDLUWZ4June 21, 2022
3. BY SHARING ICE WITH AN INEOS GRENADIERS RIDER AT LAST WEEK'S SWELTERING TOUR DE SUISSE, KRISTS NEILANDS PROVED THAT HE IS, QUITE SIMPLY, A REALLY NICE BLOKE
A post shared by INEOS Grenadiers (@ineosgrenadiers) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
4. MARGINAL GAINS: LEO HAYTER NICKS BROTHER ETHAN'S BIKE HALFWAY THROUGH U23 BRITISH TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Bars snapped mid-race on his bike so he used Ethan’s.June 23, 2022
5. SOME STATUES OF SPORTING ICONS ARE UNDERWHELMING TO SAY THE LEAST, BUT NOT BENOÎT COSNEFROY'S. NO - THE LIKENESS OF THIS FIGURE IN RAUVILLE-LA-BIGOT TO THE FRENCHMAN IS UNCANNY
Okay WHEN did you plan on telling me this absolutely disturbing Statue of Benoit Cosnefroy exists? pic.twitter.com/GTCORWRU8tJune 22, 2022
6. AFTER SPENDING THE BEGINNING OF 2022 WITHOUT A TEAM, REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG IS REWARDED WITH A SPOT IN LOTTO SOUDAL'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD
What an unbelievable journey its been to get here!! Would not have dreamt it only a few months ago!!But the real work starts now! Let’s go! https://t.co/VmrpWfh9nlJune 22, 2022
7. JOHN DEGENKOLB RECOVERS FROM COVID-19 TO MAKE TEAM DSM'S TOUR DE FRANCE SQUAD, BUT FIRST, THE GERMAN ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS
As a lot of you ask: yes, I am doing fine, feeling good and I am back on the bike and track. I‘ll be part of the @TeamDSM @LeTour squad but before flying to Kopenhagen I‘ll race the German Championships Sunday. So excited, thank - and grateful. #dege #dgnklb pic.twitter.com/PeruacR6ZdJune 23, 2022
8. COUPLE GOALS: HUSBAND AND WIFE REIN TAARAMÄE AND HAANA TAARAMÄE BOTH BECAME ESTONIAN TIME TRIAL CHAMPIONS ON THURSDAY
Rein Taaramäe earned our 15th victory of 2022 😍 Icing on the cake, his wife @HannaTaaramae also won the Women Elites Estonia Championships Time Trial 🇪🇪 🥇 Congratulations to both 👏 pic.twitter.com/ajIazPM6pTJune 22, 2022
9. CYCLIST TAKE OVER IN LONDON DURING INDUSTRIAL ACTION
Space for cycling in #London:How it started: die in 2013 How it's going pic.twitter.com/AzJtQCtHkQJune 22, 2022
10. REACHING GLASTONBURY BY BIKE - ONE RIDER'S MISSION TO GET TO THE ICONIC FESTIVAL ON TWO WHEELS FROM BRISTOL
Hello,@Glastonbury! Took just over three hours for me and my borrowed Brompton to make it over the Mendip Hills from BristolOne hill in particular was pretty gruelling. But it was a gorgeous ride. And no traffic or train queues! pic.twitter.com/0ZB5uX9mBhJune 23, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
London to host 2022-23 Cyclocross World Cup
The announcement raises the possibility of van der Poel, Van Aert and Vos making a winter appearance in London.
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'Dismiss Geraint Thomas at your peril' — Bradley Wiggins sees Welshman as Tour de France 'underdog'
Ineos Grenadiers rider will head to Tour off the back of Tour de Suisse win
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Rock, paper, scissors at a bike race, the other Geraint Thomas, and Quinten Hermans makes a splash
Do not fear, we are back with another social media roundup
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: A wholesome Women's Tour edition full of schoolchildren, dancing, and Shrek
The Women's WorldTour comes to England and Wales, and encounters some good things
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Giro d'Italia celebrations, sightseeing in London, and pineapple on pizza at last
There will be no Giro hangover with these bangers to get us through
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Best of the rest day tweets: Van der Poel starts a culinary war, riders top up their tans, and EOLO have a dance
We will make it through today, I promise
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: A Mark Cavendish doppelgänger, Girmay and Gazetta, and a Team CSC reunion
All the social media content you could ever need, and more!
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Praying for Larry Warbasse
Yes, tweets of the week is still here
By Richard Windsor • Published