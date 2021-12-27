Tweets of the year: Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Egan Bernal, and more

Another year, another 12 months of scrolling social media, getting stressed, angry, and only on the very, very, occasional occasion did it actually make you laugh.

Future generations will probably see social media as our asbestos, rotting us from the inside. Nice!

The only difference is we know it's bad for us, yet we just. can't. stop. looking. Can we?

Therefore, of each weekly instalment of tweets of the week we've compiled in 2021, here's the crème de la crème of the stretches of code combined in such a manner as to evoke a 'huh, yeah that's pretty good' in between us sitting, waiting there patiently online for the inevitable societal and environmental collapse that we feel powerless to stop. Happy holidays!

1. The only ship that doesn't sink? Friendship

Trabajo en equipo 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/5GjkH4GnoFMarch 11, 2021 See more

2. Ah, I remember that time Mark Cavendish posted a video so freaky I thought I was so high I might die

A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish) A photo posted by on

3. You might be expecting that video of Quintana dressed as a lizard but the Izagirre boys walked so Nairo could run

Final kilometre - Stage 4 - Tour of the Basque Country pic.twitter.com/NddjLmlmkeApril 8, 2021 See more

4. Nothing better than the time when Bradley Wiggins started cosplaying as someone who'd rob you for a quid outside an off-licence

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) A photo posted by on

5. Rigoberto Urán then tried something similar with his baby and everyone got mad and he had to do another video apologising while sitting in a hot tub. That's 2021 people!

No need to measure CdA when we are this aero! pic.twitter.com/UUYf3UX2b2May 10, 2021 See more

6. In 2024, after four straight wins, Tadej Pogačar will ride the Tour de France on a unicycle and still take the yellow jersey to make it five-in-a-row

How it started How it's going 2009👶 2021💛#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5v65qF7ukjJuly 8, 2021 See more

7. Sometimes when I'm sad I just think about this tweet

You’ve not seen true happiness until you’ve seen Richard Carapaz emerge from a quiet French service station clutching a Cornetto and a Kinder Bueno.July 17, 2021 See more

8. Mark Cavendish went from a tantrum with his mechanic to this in a couple of days an you wanna talk about range?

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) A photo posted by on

9. Why do I get the feeling Wout van Aert has a lowkey 10/10 sense of humour?

pic.twitter.com/6NcOMl0Y8dJuly 22, 2021 See more

10. Don't know what's to be done about people who sleep with their eyes open but something needs to be done asap

We want to thank our special correspondent in the Olympics, @UranRigoberto, for this video. Great work. pic.twitter.com/v0kJHy0jocJuly 23, 2021 See more

11. Soon Chris Froome will have more cases of mistaken identity than Tour de France victories

French TV reporting on forest fire risk in the Esterel mountains, all roads closed out of precaution. "Nobody can pass, not even this rambler on a bike" says the voice-over... 👀 without realising who it is https://t.co/3ifXBbOirwAugust 11, 2021 See more

12. My dream wedding setting?

If our breakaway couldn’t make it to the line at least I got a good photo op out of it 😝 https://t.co/7AK8FUHnKsAugust 12, 2021 See more

13. Happy new year to everyone but especially to the person living rent free in Patrick Lefevere's head by making a fake Instagram account pretending to be him

A post shared by Patrick Lefevere (@patricklefevere) A photo posted by on

We'll be back in the new year with even more tweets, wasting our precious, finite time on this planet burning our retinas instead of getting out there and living life. You know what I mean, man?