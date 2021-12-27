Tweets of the year: Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Egan Bernal, and more

Another year closer to death, another year spent endlessly doom-scrolling instead of doing something with your life

Egan Bernal and Bradley Wiggins
By published

Another year, another 12 months of scrolling social media, getting stressed, angry, and only on the very, very, occasional occasion did it actually make you laugh.

Future generations will probably see social media as our asbestos, rotting us from the inside. Nice!

The only difference is we know it's bad for us, yet we just. can't. stop. looking. Can we?

Therefore, of each weekly instalment of tweets of the week we've compiled in 2021, here's the crème de la crème of the stretches of code combined in such a manner as to evoke a 'huh, yeah that's pretty good' in between us sitting, waiting there patiently  online for the inevitable societal and environmental collapse that we feel powerless to stop. Happy holidays!

1. The only ship that doesn't sink? Friendship

2. Ah, I remember that time Mark Cavendish posted a video so freaky I thought I was so high I might die

3. You might be expecting that video of Quintana dressed as a lizard but the Izagirre boys walked so Nairo could run

4. Nothing better than the time when Bradley Wiggins started cosplaying as someone who'd rob you for a quid outside an off-licence

5. Rigoberto Urán then tried something similar with his baby and everyone got mad and he had to do another video apologising while sitting in a hot tub. That's 2021 people!

6. In 2024, after four straight wins, Tadej Pogačar will ride the Tour de France on a unicycle and still take the yellow jersey to make it five-in-a-row

7. Sometimes when I'm sad I just think about this tweet

8. Mark Cavendish went from a tantrum with his mechanic to this in a couple of days an you wanna talk about range?

9. Why do I get the feeling Wout van Aert has a lowkey 10/10 sense of humour?

10. Don't know what's to be done about people who sleep with their eyes open but something needs to be done asap

11. Soon Chris Froome will have more cases of mistaken identity than Tour de France victories

12. My dream wedding setting?

13. Happy new year to everyone but especially to the person living rent free in Patrick Lefevere's head by making a fake Instagram account pretending to be him

We'll be back in the new year with even more tweets, wasting our precious, finite time on this planet burning our retinas instead of getting out there and living life. You know what I mean, man?

