Unless I know you, or you ask politely, please don’t draft on my wheel

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’ where Cycling Weekly writers (usually) pour praise on their favourite cycling items and share the personal connection they have with them. In this case, however, our news editor decided to write a break-up letter to a particular kind of rider...

Imagine, if you will, that you’re walking around your local area, and out of nowhere, someone copies your stride, comes in tight behind you, without saying anything. I think you’d be freaked out, right? The same is true for someone joining you on a run without a word being uttered, or for a non-active example, someone you don’t know plonking themselves down at your pub table silently.

This would all be very strange and weird, and I don’t think you’d necessarily take to it kindly. Maybe if you’re in a sociable mood, it could be welcome, but it is undeniably odd. When it comes to cycling, however, some people seem to think that drafting on someone’s wheel is absolutely fine behaviour, even if there is no communication.

It’s time to begin the fightback. The subject came up in my cycling club’s group chat last week when someone asked what people thought of the subject; in an unfair survey, most seemed against, but there were a couple of people who thought it was absolutely OK. I’m here to reiterate that unless you are someone I know, or you chat to me first, I’m going to think it’s strange that you’re just sitting on my wheel, mute.

I understand that there is much to be gained from using the wonders of slipstreaming to save some energy, but it’s not worth being strange about it. You wouldn’t invade someone’s personal space off the bike, so why would you do it on it? If it’s someone I don’t know, I have no idea about their skills on the bike, and if I’m on a solo ride, I don’t want to be responsible for pointing out hazards or alerting the reticent man behind me (it’s always a man), and I don’t want to have to think about another human when I’m out on my own. I'm on my own on a bike ride, this isn't the Tour de France.

If you say hello, strike up some conversation, then this is more acceptable - maybe let the person know if it’s going to be a long time. Hell, maybe you might even make a cycling friend, but I find it rude to just have someone behind me, unintroduced, unknown. In the cases where this happens I’m often going to either try and speed up - tricky - or slow down, just so I’m back on my own. If I’m on a solo ride, I’m usually doing it for a reason.

There are exceptions, of course; I’m not talking about unavoidable following, or someone politely asking if they can join in, especially on a group ride. I’m not saying you can’t join someone to battle a horrendous headwind, just say something first. However, if you’re the kind of person who drafts, maybe it’s time to take a look in a mirror.

It should be said, I’m a man, and so my lived experience is less of being creeped out or even in fear of what the person on my wheel is doing, and more just one of annoyance. If you’re a woman, or a minority, then being drafted silently could be even more of an issue.

It was the subject of an Instagram post by Bristol-based adventure cyclist Claire Sharpe last year: “You might not have considered this, but if you decide to hop on the wheel of a solo woman who just overtook you, and say nothing, it can get a bit creepy.

“Just a little 'hey, mind if I hop on for a stretch?' would be super welcome. Plus, it’s nice to chat when you’re riding with someone anyway.

“Unfortunately our experiences of the world are not always the same. Imagine we’re walking, I have been consistently gaining on you and overtake you, then suddenly you speed up to stay walking directly behind me. Weird, uncomfortable, suddenly I’m aware I’m alone.

“I get on a bike you’re drafting, but as a solo woman it’s nice to have some communication to let me know your intentions aren’t creepy… “If you go to overtake me (or any woman) back, then slow down…you can get in the bin.”

I’m not going to start advocating for brake checking the offending weirdo behind you, or anything else, but if you’re one of those people who likes to just hop on a wheel without a word being spoken, just have a word with yourself, and then have a word with your riding companion next time. Everyone will be happier that way.

If you’re oblivious to the whole issue, maybe there’s no hope. In this age of extreme individualism, perhaps start thinking about others before yourself. Maybe I'm a snowflake, or maybe I'm just tired of weird behaviour.