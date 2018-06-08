Could you be a video star for Cycling Weekly? We’re hiring!

Could you be the next ‘face’ of Cycling Weekly’s video content?

This is a rare opportunity to build a career around a passion for cycling, in the fast-paced, growing medium of video.

If you’re full of ideas, with a personality that shines in front of camera, and with enough knowledge and experience to educate others on everything from carbon lay-up to Q-factor, then this could be a life-changing opportunity.

This is a full-time position, with the work based predominantly in Farnborough, Hampshire – although some remote working will be acceptable. To apply, click here. Don’t forget that you also need to send a showreel or any example of you in front of camera to simon.collis@timeinc.com.

Here are the full details:

You will be the ‘face’ of and leading contributor to Cycling Weekly video content. You will own the content plan to ensure that we deliver maximum views, engagement and revenue.

You will drive growth in video views, minutes watched and subscription numbers on-site, on YouTube and on Facebook and will work with clients and the advertising team to deliver strong commercial campaigns and drive revenue growth.

Responsibilities

Be the primary presenter and script-writer for Cycling Weekly video content

Lead the process of idea generation for video

Work with the video team to plan shoots in order to make most efficient use of available resources, balancing the need to produce a high volume of videos with a drive to create high impact, high performing content

Take a lead role in communicating externally (eg with riders, teams, brands etc) to negotiate access and create new opportunities

Work collaboratively with journalists in the Cycling Group to use their expertise and time wherever possible to support the video project

Work within agreed budgets

Help the Cycling Group to win commercial video contracts and to deliver those contracts on time, within budget and to client satisfaction

Contribute content to print and digital channels where possible (eg if attending a launch or working on a video that could also form a print feature)

About you

Excellent skills in front of camera, including script-writing/editing, delivering voice overs, conducting on-screen interviews and improvising where necessary

Strong background in, and understanding of, road cycling, and what makes road cyclists of all abilities ‘tick’

Good planning and organisational skills

About your behaviours

Focused: ability to stick to an agreed vision for video content that creates a consistent, recognisable experience that our viewers will want to keep coming back to

Creative: ability to innovate in order to surprise and entertain our viewers

Data-driven: use data (views and engagement) to inform future content decisions

Market awareness: ability to think like a consumer, balance principles with the need to increase revenue, remain one step ahead of competitors

Agile: respond to situations quickly and effectively to maximise every opportunity for creating quality video content

Organised: ability to plan ahead and help others do the same

Tenacious: strive for access, exclusives etc and never take no for an answer

Ambitious: look for opportunities to create eye-catching, market-leading content rather than settle for business as usual

Collaborative: Work with the video team and other journalists to achieve best possible results

