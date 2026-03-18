We Are Cyclists: Shimano’s new film charts the rise of the All Bodies on Bikes movement

Five years after All Bodies on Bikes, the new documentary serves as a reminder that cycling is not defined by speed, distance or appearance

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All Bodies on Bikes
(Image credit: Shimano)

Five years after Shimano’s widely acclaimed All Bodies on Bikes film helped spark a global conversation around size inclusion in cycling, a new documentary is picking up the thread, charting how that initial spark has grown into a nationwide movement.

First screened in Portland, Oregon, last month, We Are Cyclists reunites audiences with Marley Blonsky and Kailey Kornhauser, the co-founders behind the All Bodies on Bikes non-profit, while expanding the lens beyond a single story to a much broader community.

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As cycling media continues to be dominated by elite racing and high-performance tech and narratives, We Are Cyclists serves as a deliberate reminder that bicycling can look many different ways.

According to Shimano, the film redefines what it means to belong on a bike,” tracing how All Bodies on Bikes has challenged performance-driven definitions of cycling while expanding who gets to identify as a cyclist.

"We Are Cyclists aligns with the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting diverse riders, communities, and pathways into cycling," the brand said in its press release. "By amplifying stories like All Bodies on Bikes, SHIMANO continues to support initiatives that expand access, foster belonging, and celebrate cycling in all its forms."

“No matter the distance or your speed, we’re here to celebrate all riders, all bikes, and all rides," Blonksy added.

If All Bodies on Bikes was an introduction, We Are Cyclists is a reflection and a celebration of what has been built since. It is no longer a story about two riders looking for their place in cycling; it's about a growing movement that continues to redefine what a cyclist "should" look like.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

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