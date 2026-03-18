We Are Cyclists: Shimano’s new film charts the rise of the All Bodies on Bikes movement

Five years after Shimano’s widely acclaimed All Bodies on Bikes film helped spark a global conversation around size inclusion in cycling, a new documentary is picking up the thread, charting how that initial spark has grown into a nationwide movement.

First screened in Portland, Oregon, last month, We Are Cyclists reunites audiences with Marley Blonsky and Kailey Kornhauser, the co-founders behind the All Bodies on Bikes non-profit, while expanding the lens beyond a single story to a much broader community.

Cycling Weekly attended the premiere, where the tone echoed that of the original film: a celebration of the idea that cyclists come in all shapes and sizes.

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The original All Bodies on Bikes documentary followed Blonsky and Kornhauser on a 60-mile bikepacking trip through Oregon, while addressing the realities of being fat athletes in a sport often defined by exclusivity.

The film was met with wide acclaim, earning honours at multiple film festivals and accumulating more than 277,000 views on YouTube. Reflecting on its impact, Blonsky said:

"After this film was released, my life changed in multiple ways. I had gained the ear of the bike industry and found myself in conversations with global brands, discussing the importance of size inclusion.

Those conversations led to partnerships with and helped catalyse the founding of All Bodies on Bikes, now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on building size-inclusive cycling communities. What began as a grassroots effort has since grown into a network of 14 chapters across the United States, alongside a rapidly expanding global community.

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We Are Cyclists captures that evolution. The 10-minute film follows rides and gatherings across the country, from a rain-soaked bike camping trip in Northwest Arkansas to the Five Boro Tour in New York City.

"While the film itself is only 10 minutes long, it actually took three different filming sessions spread across the country," Blonsky said. "Giving lots of opportunities for silly shenanigans, bloopers, and ridiculousness."

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We Are Cyclists - The All Bodies on Bikes Story | SHIMANO - YouTube Watch On

As cycling media continues to be dominated by elite racing and high-performance tech and narratives, We Are Cyclists serves as a deliberate reminder that bicycling can look many different ways.

According to Shimano, the film “redefines what it means to belong on a bike,” tracing how All Bodies on Bikes has challenged performance-driven definitions of cycling while expanding who gets to identify as a cyclist.

"We Are Cyclists aligns with the brand’s ongoing commitment to supporting diverse riders, communities, and pathways into cycling," the brand said in its press release. "By amplifying stories like All Bodies on Bikes, SHIMANO continues to support initiatives that expand access, foster belonging, and celebrate cycling in all its forms."

“No matter the distance or your speed, we’re here to celebrate all riders, all bikes, and all rides," Blonksy added.

If All Bodies on Bikes was an introduction, We Are Cyclists is a reflection and a celebration of what has been built since. It is no longer a story about two riders looking for their place in cycling; it's about a growing movement that continues to redefine what a cyclist "should" look like.