Where can I get a bike from? How to find a new bike when stocks are so low

You need - or, perhaps more appropriately, want - a new bike. But, like almost everyone is finding, getting one is proving very difficult.

Supply chain issues that are currently severely affecting most industries in the UK are also hampering, to a lesser extent, industries across the world, exacerbated by Covid-19, the Suez Canal being blocked for around a week, vacancies being unfilled, a shortage of shipping containers and in the UK partly due to Brexit paperwork that is keeping items held up at ports and adding cost onto products.

It means that the problem of finding bikes last year when demand for bikes far outweighed worldwide stock hasn’t improved; speak to most, and they’ll say the issue has even got worse. Some industry insiders don’t think stock levels will be back at pre-pandemic counts for another two years.

Paul Darke, operations manager of In Gear and Maison du Velo, told Cycling Weekly that:

- bikes that are not already pre-ordered are unlikely to arrive in bike shops until 2023's stock comes in;

- a large proportion of bikes that have been pre-ordered are not expected to arrive until next July or August, even if it is sold as a 2022 model;

- custom-built bikes that once took 8 weeks now take a minimum of 16 weeks to be delivered;

- there remains a major shortage of components, too, with Shimano struggling to source all the electrical components that they need, with bigger brands like Apple and Panasonic willing to pay more.

Darke added: "A year ago we still had some stock readily available; now, it's all about getting yourself in the queue.

"As a salesman, I don't want to be too pushy, but if there's a bike you want, you know the shop's going to get it, you've got to commit to it. Put down a deposit and know that you'll probably get it by next spring."

In spite of the disheartening picture, fear not: it is still possible to get your hands on a new bike, whether that’s a road, gravel, cross, hybrid or electric. Here’s how.

Where to get a bike online

Wheelbase

Wheelbase claim to be the UK’s largest bike store, and pleasingly they still have a healthy amount of bikes available to buy, everything from Cannondale, Pinarello, BMC and Trek road bikes to Cervelo, Kona and Cube gravel. There are also a number of e-bikes still in stock, including models from Focus and Scott. Additionally, they have three stores across the north of the UK.

Wiggle

The online giant is many people’s go-to place for cycling gear, and that is reflected by their current low stock. Don’t be too alarmed, however, for their website currently states that they have 10 road bike models available to buy, 13 gravel models, seven different types of e-bikes and three hybrids. Rondo, Fuji and Vitus are Wiggle’s main bike brands.

Chain Reaction Cycles

Partnered with Wiggle and thus offering many of the same brands plus Cube and De Rosa, there are significant greater number of bikes ready to buy, with it being possible to purchase a road, e-bikes and town bikes in a matter of seconds.

There are a number of other medium-to-big sized online retailers that have stock, including Tredz who sell Orbea, Giant and Scott bikes among their range. Cyclestore have a good number of Specialized, Giant and Kona bikes ready to buy, while there remains a huge choice of Liv bikes from Rutland Cycling. Hargroves Cycles, meanwhile, have Specialized, Cube and Ridgeback road, hybrid and gravel bikes available, and Leisure Lakes - who also operate 10 stores - have Merida and Trek among the variety of bikes still in stock.

Where to get a bike in-store and online

(Image credit: Photo by David Rose/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Evans Cycles

An iconic name in the UK, there are almost 100 stores dotted around the country, and a website that offers unlimited browsing and in-store collection. Specialized, Cannondale and Trek are the three big brands that are stocked by Evans, and there is a bike to match most wallets. They state that they only show a product online if they have it in stock.

Halfords

It is said that 90% of the UK population is within 20 minutes of a Halfords, and Britain’s biggest bike retailer has been inundated with demand since the pandemic hit. Typically stocking lower-end budget bikes, they are the ideal outlet if looking for a hybrid or cheaper electrical bike, as well as an entry-level road bike such as Boardman or Carrera. Boardman make excellent road bikes, we awarded the SLR 8.9 the win in our best £1k grouptest.

Decathlon

The global sports retailer’s presence is slowly getting bigger in the UK with almost 50 stores. Selling every type of bike and covering every price range, the Van Rysel range is a highly impressive brand that offers great value for money. A quick scan through available bikes shows that every store in the country has bikes in stock.

Where to get a bike at a local bike shop

(Image credit: Getty)

Independent retailers tend to only stock a few brands, but they will be able to offer friendly, personalised service. Should they not have any bikes in stock, they can advice you when they will be able to sell you a bike again. You will also be able to pre-order a bike from them.

Some, such as Peddlers in Redcar, Hargroves cycles in Hampshire, and Wheelbase in the north have multiple stores, increasing the possibility of bikes in stock.

Where to get a second hand bike

Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and eBay

The good thing to know is that eBay, Gumtree ands Facebook Marketplace are awash with bikes. You could pick a one up tomorrow.

Being the second, or maybe third or fourth, owner of a new bike means that you’ll pay much less than the retail price and if you do your research, and go for a test ride, you could grab yEourself a real bargain.

But you’ve really got to do your homework with second-hand bike purchases: don’t take the seller’s word for it. Inspect the bike properly, read reviews, get a friend who has better knowledge to impart their advice, and decide before purchasing if it needs new components. If it does, knock the price of the new parts off the asking price.

Where to get an ex-rental bike

(Image credit: Getty)

Places like bike shops and holiday resorts that rent out bikes typically sell off their products in the autumn, hoping to raise a bit of cash that will go towards updating their fleet. The same applies to professional and elite teams - it’s not uncommon for they to sell bikes off once the season comes to a close.

This is often a better alternative to second-hand websites because you know you’ll be buying a bike that, by and large, will have been well-maintained throughout its life as a rental bike. Expect to pay around half the price of the RRP.

Where to get a manufacturer direct bike

Ribble

By one count, Ribble are one of 37 bike brands who sell directly to the consumer, cutting out the middle men. The Lancashire company’s USP is their popular online bike builder. Like all companies, they are warning of longer waiting times but crucially are still taking orders, building bikes and delivering them to customers. They sell every kind of bike - bikes like the R872 road bike and Ribble SL e electric road bike have performed very well in reviews at Cycling Weekly.

Canyon

The German brand are one of the leading manufacturers in the world and a variety of their bikes are ridden by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel. They are reporting standard delivery times on 90% of orders, and have road, cyclocross, e-bikes and hybrids all available for purchase.