Yves Lampaert cycles home with panniers on his bike after winning Belgian time trial title
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider became national champion in the discipline for the second time
Could Yves Lampaert be any more Belgian?
Just hours are being crowned the fast man in his country against the clock, the 30-year-old then hopped back on his bike once again to cycle home.
Not on his time trial bike or his road machine though, but instead aboard a no-fuss town bike strapped with two panniers on each side.
A video posted on Instagram shows the Deceuninck - Quick-Step rider casually cycling home with absolutely zero intention to repeat the 50.3kmh average speed he delivered earlier in the day.
Lampaert does seem to have his victory on his mind, however, and at point takes both hands off the handlebars and stretches them out wide in what we want to believe is a victory salute.
Not that there's a single soul on the street to see it, expect the car behind him.
Una publicación compartida de Linde Merckpoel (@lindemerckpoel)
A photo posted by on
The triumph for Lampaerts came just six days after he was beaten into second place in the time trial at the Belgium Tour by his team-mate Remco Evenepoel.
This time round and Lampaerts beat Evenepoel by 20 seconds, sharpening his claims for selection in the upcoming Olympics, where Evenepoel has stated his desire to win gold in the time trial.
If Lampaerts is to be selected he would also have to fend off competition from Wout van Aert, the winner of the time trial championships in 2019 and 2020 but absent from the 2021 staging.
Nevertheless, Lampaerts can reflect on a positive first half of the season that includes a further six top-10 finishes, including third at the recent Dwars door het Hageland.
His victory on Wednesday was the 28th of the season for Deceuninck - Quick-Step, and he became the 11th rider from the team to score a win in 2021. It was also his first victory in a time trial since the 2019 Tour de Suisse.
The men's and women's road race champions of Belgium will be confirmed this weekend as National Championships continue across Europe, with the exception of Great Britain that will stage their delayed event in October.
-
-
How do you maintain an e-bike?
Want to get the most out of your electric bike? Here’s our guide on how to keep e-bikes well maintained and perfectly functioning.
By Stefan Abram •
-
Parcours Ronde wheelset review
This all-road wheelset has everything covered, from low weight to high compatibility to proven aerodynamics
By Simon Smythe •
-
Fabio Jakobsen shows off 10 new 'astonishing' teeth in latest surgery
The sprinter lost almost all of his teeth in his horror crash at the Tour of Poland
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Patrick Lefevere doesn’t want to sign Peter Sagan because of star rider’s entourage
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said he doesn’t want ‘a team within his team’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Remco Evenepoel signs new long-term contract with Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Remco Evenepoel has signed a new long-term contract with Deceuninck - Quick-Step, which will take him up to his 26th birthday.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Sam Bennett takes his second win in messy sprint finish on stage six of the UAE Tour 2021
Sam Bennett took his second win of the UAE Tour 2021 on stage six in chaotic finish into Palm Jumeirah while others were bumping and barging to try and get his wheel.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Sam Bennett takes victory in chaotic finale on stage four of the UAE Tour 2021
The Irishman came through late to take victory ahead of some of the world's best sprinters
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish down to make second appearance of 2021 at Le Samyn
Mark Cavendish is down to make his second appearance back at Deceuninck - Quick-Step with a race around the tough cobbled roads of Le Samyn, a race he has not attended for 14 years.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Remco Evenepoel says 'the fear of gaining weight was there' during his recovery as he drops 5kg
Remco Evenepoel says he has lost 5kg and all his baby fat as he returns to training after his crash at Il Lombardia in 2020
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Remco Evenepoel steals the show on stage three of Vuelta a Burgos 2020 with victory on Picón Blanco
The European time trial champion takes another mind-blowing victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •