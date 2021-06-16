Yves Lampaert beats Remco Evenepoel to Belgian time trial title
Three days after beating his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate, Evenepoel loses out in the National Championships
Yves Lampaert claimed his second Belgian time trial title and kept Remco Evenepoel waiting for his first on the opening day of national championships across Europe.
On a 37.6km circuit around the Roeselare Canal, Lampaert beat his Deceuninck - Quick Step teammate by 20 seconds with a time of 44:48.00.
It was the first time since his 2017 triumph that Lampaert has won the title, and the second time that Evenepoel has fallen short but finished on the podium.
Victor Campenaerts, who enjoyed a return to form and won a stage at the Giro d'Italia, finished third.
The result was the reverse of the time trial in the Belgium Tour last week when Evenepoel beat Lampaerts by two seconds across 11.2km en route to winning the stage race.
In the women's race, Lotte Kopecky of Liv Racing claimed the national title ahead of Jumbo-Visma's Julie van de Velde, with Julie De Wilde of Plantur-Pura in third.
Away from Belgium and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) won her second Dutch TT title, finishing 13 seconds ahead of Ellen van Dijk of Trek Segafredo, with Lucinda Brand in third.
Van der Breggen, who will retire after this season in spite of her stunning form in the spring, last won the Dutch time trial championships in 2015.
Elsewhere, Toms Skujinš won the Latvian championships for the second time in his career.
More countries contest their time trial championships on Thursday, before road races take place across the weekend.
The British National Championships have been delayed once again and will instead take place in October, meaning current time trial champions Alex Dowsett and Alice Barnes get to wear their jerseys for even longer.
