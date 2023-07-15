Carlos Rodriguez credits BMX skills with Tour de France stage win
Ineos Grenadiers rider dedicates his victory to his parents
On the face of it there aren't many things that BMX and Tour de France racing have in common. Sure they both involve bikes - and the design of the bike has remained remarkably stable over the century it has been around - but the clothes fit differently, the tyres are radically different widths and one involves a mid air acrobatics, while the other avoided them at all costs.
But, as Carols Rodríguez found out on the descent of Col de Joux Plane on stage 14 of this year's Tour de France, there are some transferable skills.
“I was just focused on doing the climb as quickly as possible, and when I managed to get back before the descent, I took advantage of my good descending skills. I think the victory came from the descent, and I’m sure my past as a BMX rider helped.”
Rodríguez carved his way down the mountain with poise while the two yellow jersey contender Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar mostly looked at each other as they took a more cautious approach.
While the 22 year-old Spaniard displayed nerves of steel his team boss Rod Ellingworth wasn’t so comfortable. “That descent,” said the Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal, puffing out his cheeks as he exhaled. “I couldn’t watch. Well, I was watching but I was turning away at every corner.”
He added: “He’s been getting better each day. To win from a GC group that’s what is quite impressive. We knew that Pogacar and Vingegaard are messing around there but he took the opportunity. He read it well.”
Summing up his own feelings Rodríguez said: “It’s incredible, just to be here. So getting a victory, even more. I still can’t believe it, I’m super grateful to my team, all my teammates for working for and trusting in me. Hopefully I can make the work worth it in the coming days.”
He added that he wasn’t sure if he could keep his podium spot, he is just one second ahead of Australian Jai Hindley in fourth, saying he simply had to get to the finish as quick as possible each day. “I’m not going to obsess myself with getting that third sport,” he said.
With two stage wins and one foot on the podium Ineos Grenadiers took another step towards making their Tour an unqualified success. Ellingworth said the squad's goal at the race start in Bilbao had been two stage wins, top five or a podium and the teams classification (which they are currently leading). While he said there was "a lot of bike racing to go" the understated Ellingworth said the team were "doing alright at the minute".
For Rodríguez all there was left to do, having thanked his team-mates profusely, was to dedicate his win to someone. “It’s my parents, who have supported me forever, they did everything for me, and it would be impossible to be here without that support. They still try to always be there for me. This victory is really for them.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar and UAE-Team Emirates angry with motorbike but remain optimistic of taking Tour de France yellow
It's proving almost impossible to separate the two at the top, and a close motorbike on stage 14 didn't help Pogačar's intentions
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Carlos Rodríguez wins Tour de France stage 14 as Pogačar and Vingegaard battle for seconds
Spanish Tour debutant exploits yellow jersey duel to claim maiden stage win; Vingegaard extends lead by one second over Pogačar
By Richard Abraham • Published
-
Romain Bardet and James Shaw out of Tour de France after crash
Crashes mar stage 14 of the Tour de France, with three other riders out of the race after separate incident
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma ‘go easy’ as Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France yellow
Jonas Vingagaard sees his lead on Slovenian nearly halved on a single climb
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'They're different gravy': James Shaw on his Tour de France battle against Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard
The EF Education-EasyPost rider thought he had an opportunity to win a mountain stage in his maiden Tour de France
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Existentialism to euphoria: Michał Kwiatkowski on his 'unexpected' Tour de France mountain stage win
The Ineos Grenadiers rider did not expect to survive out front, but he held off the GC riders to take second Tour stage win
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Michał Kwiatkowski grabs victory on the Grand Colombier on stage 13 of the Tour de France
Polish rider solos to an impressive win for Ineos Grenadiers, Tadej Pogačar takes back eight seconds in fight for yellow jersey
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How do Tour de France riders celebrate their birthday at the race?
Cycling Weekly chats to some of the people who have their special days throughout the Tour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream the action
How to watch live streams of Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil and Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Tour de France stage 12: The stage that could not be controlled
Jumbo-Visma find the yellow jersey cut off from much of his team on the climbs of central France
By Vern Pitt • Published