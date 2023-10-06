How to watch Giro di Lombardia: Live stream the 2023 edition

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final Monument of the 2023 season, the Giro di Lombardia, takes place on Saturday, October 7 as the year of racing draws to a close.

If you don’t want to miss any of the action you’ll need to watch a Giro di Lombardia live stream. You can follow the race on GCN+ and Eurosport/Discovery+ in the UK, and in the USA, with free-to-air options in Italy via RAI. Make sure you know how to watch from anywhere with a VPN .

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is heading up a star-packed start list in Lombardy as he aims at becoming the only person since Fausto Coppi to win three editions of the race in a row.

He'll have 238km of a mountainous route to contend with along the way, not to mention a host of top rivals including Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

There are several services broadcasting Giro di Lombardia live streams around the world. Below we explain everything you need to know about keeping up with the race in 2023.

Watch Giro di Lombardia live stream in the UK

Il Lombardia live streams will be available in the UK on Saturday, October 7 courtesy of GCN+ and Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

Access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Coverage of the race is start to finish, meaning you can watch the riders roll out and battle for the break in addition to the decisive fights towards the end of the race. Tune in from 9am UK time to watch.

For Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, the Entertainment and Sports pass is available for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

Highlights of the Giro di Lombardia are available on both platforms as well as on GCN+ should you miss the live action.

Watch Giro di Lombardia live stream for FREE in Italy

Full coverage of the Giro di Lombardia will be available to viewers in Italy for free via national broadcaster RAI and its online streaming service RAIPlay.

Live streaming of the race in full will be aired on the channel so you don't have to miss a second of the racing action.

If you're abroad, meanwhile, you can download and install a VPN so you don't miss out – more on that below.

Watch Giro di Lombardia live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re away from home for the 2023 Giro di Lombardia, you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the Giro di Lombardia, live streaming the race is still an option – all you have to do is download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Watch Giro di Lombardia 2023 live stream in US, Canada and Australia

The 2023 Giro di Lombardia will be live streamed in the USA as well as in Canada via GCN+.

A subscription to the network will cost $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the USA and $11.99 / $59.99 in Canada.

Full live coverage from start to finish will be available, meaning you don't have to miss a second of the action, while highlights and full race replays will be available after the race has ended.

Australian viewers, meanwhile, can follow the action on GCN+. The service costs $15.99 (AUD) per month or $64.99 (AUD) per year.

