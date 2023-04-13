‘It was just agony’: Inside the Paris-Roubaix debuts of four young Brits
Josh Tarling, Zoe Bäckstedt, Sam Watson and Alice Towers lived very different days at the Hell of the North
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ask any rider about Paris-Roubaix, and they'll tell you it's a race like no other.
Some fear the cobbled Monument, namely the narrow, rugged farm tracks on which it takes place. For others, the unpredictability brings great joy.
Across this year's men's and women's editions, 20 British riders set out to conquer the Hell of the North. Here are the stories of four of them, all debutants, and what they had to endure to reach the velodrome.
Josh Tarling - Outside time limit
There was one statistic on everyone’s lips at the start line of the men's Paris-Roubaix in Compiègne. Josh Tarling, just 19 years and 53 days old, was set to become the youngest male rider since 1937 to compete in the race.
The day turned out to be a baptism of fire for the Welshman. With 150km to go, Tarling crashed with his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Luke Rowe, bloodying his knee and tearing through his kit. He ended up riding over 100km alone to Roubaix Velodrome, where he finished six and a half minutes adrift of the time cut.
How did he find the race? “Long,” he smiled, standing proudly under the sun. “[I had] a crash and two punctures, so I’ve done Paris-Roubaix right, no?”
For Tarling, abandoning the race was never an option. “My girlfriend would shout at me if I didn’t make it here," he said. "It’s just Paris-Roubaix, isn’t it? You have to finish.”
Speaking to Cycling Weekly by the team bus, the teenager’s girlfriend Grace concurred. “I knew that he wouldn’t be happy with himself truly if he didn’t get to the finish line,” she said. “He’s very determined. If he wanted to get to the line he would, and he did.”
Grace travelled to Roubaix with Tarling’s family, who cheered from the stands of the velodrome as he rode a solitary lap and a half. For his mother Dawn, the sight brought her to tears.
“He’s that kind of rider,” she said. “He’ll always finish, so we waited because we knew he’d come. When we saw him, it was just awesome.”
Though Sunday’s race marked Tarling’s senior Roubaix debut, he had already completed the junior event twice. His father Michael explained that bad luck has been a constant across his experiences.
“In the youth race, he was in a breakaway and there was a level crossing that came down and they didn’t give them the time back again," he said. "Then last year, I think he crashed. He deserves a good ride here one day.”
Zoe Bäckstedt - 46th
Zoe Bäckstedt came into her first Paris-Roubaix with a simple goal in mind. “If I can finish it,” she told Cycling Weekly ahead of the race, “then that’s a great day for me.”
The 18-year-old cut a relaxed figure at the team presentation in Denain. Like Tarling, she would be the youngest rider in the race, but with a lifetime’s worth of advice from her father Magnus - winner of the 2004 edition - and his old Speedplay pedals, she felt better prepared than anyone.
In the end, the day was everything she had expected. “It was carnage, it was fast,” she said afterwards. “My legs were struggling, and it was just [about] trying to hold it [the bike] upright. There were a tonne of people crashing on the small parts that were slippery.”
Alongside her, in the race convoy with Canyon-Sram, her father kept a watchful eye. “He drove past me at one point when I was at the back and stuck his hand out the window and just gave me a thumbs up,” she said. “I know he’s in a different car, but he still looks out for me, which is really nice.”
As for Bäckstedt’s team, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, the race played out like a dream. While the teenager spent the day in the peloton, her team-mate Alison Jackson was up the road in the breakaway, crafting a career-defining victory. Bäckstedt knew nothing of it.
“I couldn’t hear anything on the radio for the last 50km,” she said. “I came into the velodrome and looked up at the big screen, because I knew the winner would be up there and I just saw AJ sprinting and then celebrating.
“I think I just screamed for that whole lap and a half round the velodrome. When I saw my soigneur, I was like ‘AJ won! AJ won!’ I kid you not, I just cried.”
Sam Watson - 121st
Twenty-one-year-old Sam Watson swung into Roubaix Velodrome wincing. He held his bars loosely - one hand on the hoods, the other in the drops - and gritted his teeth as he rounded the final bend. When he stepped off his bike, he stood, dazed, and stared down at his bare, blistered palms.
“My body’s in pieces,” he told Cycling Weekly. “My hands, all the skin’s come off. That hurt more than my legs today.”
The Groupama-FDJ rider began the race wearing gloves, but as the cobbled sectors clocked up, and the attrition bedded in, the friction grew unbearable. The only option was to take them off.
“I just had to ride the sectors without trying to put my palms on the handlebars,” he said. “Everything hurts. I’ve got blisters on my feet, no skin on my hands, back hurts. Luckily I’ve got a few days off now.”
Asked to recount his day, Watson began at Haveluy, the sector before the Forest of Arenberg, where the winning move went. “That’s where it really kicked off,” he said. “I took Stefan [Küng] into it, just behind [Mathieu] Van der Poel and Wout [van Aert]. I was going as hard as I could already, I couldn’t follow them. And then from there really it was just a battle to the finish.
“Of course, I would’ve liked to have been there a bit more at the end, but I couldn’t hold my handlebars. Over the sectors, it was just agony.”
Mes mains. Mes mains, mes mains. pic.twitter.com/n1hTOYMcRRApril 9, 2023
Alice Towers - 23rd
Initially a reserve, British road champion Alice Towers only got the call-up to this year’s Paris-Roubaix two weeks before the race. “I was really nervous,” she said afterwards, which is why she chose to escape up the road.
There, safe from the perilous proximity of the bunch, she rode for 100km as part of the breakaway group from which Alison Jackson eventually won.
“I’d been on one recon, and I just sort of dived in,” Towers told Cycling Weekly. “The plan was to be vigilant. I was more of a support rider for the first bit of the race, and then the break actually went quite a long way, and I was there at the very end. So I’m pleased about that.”
On her Roubaix debut, the 20-year-old crossed the line in 23rd place, half a minute down on the winner. When she found out her companions stayed away, she rued the moment she lost contact, which came on an unsuspecting motorway bridge between the final sectors. “It just caught me by surprise,” she said. “But I was gone. I was pretty cooked anyway, so I don’t know what I could have done.”
Face muddied, Towers stood in the velodrome and shook out her arms, sore from the bone-shaking terrain. “I think they’ll be bruised tomorrow,” she laughed, before reflecting once more on the race she had just finished.
“I’m happy to have ticked it off,” she said. “[Beforehand], everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, the Hell of the North, it’s crazy there. It’s horrible.’ But actually, I enjoyed it more than I thought I would.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Komoot launches faster-than-ever 'Send to Device' feature for Garmin users
Navigating Komoot Tours on a Garmin GPS computer or smartwtach is now possible with the tap of a button
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar luxury watch thieves to serve time after Paris-Nice robbery
The Tour of Flanders champion is the latest cycling star to be robbed of a luxury watch
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Two days in hell: The best images from Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Take a look at our mega-gallery of some of the best photos from a weekend of brutal racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We raced like juniors from start to finish. It was crazy' - Mathieu van der Poel on his Paris-Roubaix victory
Dutchman reflects on a 'strange' day at Paris-Roubaix, the fastest edition in history
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
CW Live: Live updates of men's Paris-Roubaix as Mathieu van der Poel wins; Jasper Philipsen second for Alpecin-Deceuninck 1-2; Wout van Aert third; Peter Sagan abandons in last-ever edition
Follow live updates of the men's Paris-Roubaix where Wout van Aert is among several cards that Jumbo-Visma have to play
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Last updated
-
‘As a kid, I’d pick rocks by hand. Lo and behold, I’m picking another rock’ - Alison Jackson triumphs at Paris-Roubaix
The Canadian, who recently had four stitches removed from her knee, stunned the pack at the cobbled Monument
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Filippo Ganna, Lorena Wiebes, or Matej Mohorič: Eight wildcards for Paris-Roubaix
Who could spring a surprise at the Hell of the North?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt: 'I'm a first-year pro, racing Paris-Roubaix. It's pretty big'
Eighteen-year-old says her goal is to reach the finish line on Saturday
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'All the pressure was on him': Philippe Gilbert impressed by Kasper Asgreen’s form ahead of Paris-Roubaix
Danish rider finished seventh for Soudal Quick-Step after Patrick Lefevere called for riders to ‘save team’s honour’
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Can anyone stop Lotte Kopecky and SD Worx? Six contenders for Paris-Roubaix Femmes
It's hard to look past the Dutch super-team, but Trek-Segafredo have been dominant in the Hell of the North
By Adam Becket • Published