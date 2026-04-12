Mathieu van der Poel punctures twice on the Arenberg sector at Paris-Roubaix, teammate changes wheel

Calamity for Alpecin-Premier Tech comes after Tadej Pogačar forced to use neutral service bike earlier in race

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Wout van Aert leads ahead of Alpecin-Premier Tech&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel as they cycle on the &#039;Trouée d’Arenberg&#039; cobblestone sector
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel punctured in the Trouée d'Arenberg at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, leaving him almost two minutes behind the front of the race leaving the first five-star sector of the race.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider briefly tried to use Jasper Philipsen's bike, before abandoning that plan, as it seemed too small. Another Alpecin rider, Tibor del Grosso, then changed his wheel with an Allen key, before the Dutchman punctured again before the end of the sector.

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The gap was briefly around 30 seconds, before Pogačar used his UAE teammates to close the gap before the peloton hit the Arenberg sector.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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