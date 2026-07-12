'I was really struggling' - Mathieu van der Poel comes to terms with the heat to win stage 9 of the Tour de France from the breakaway

Only four of a huge breakaway survived to fight for the win after Netcompany-Ineos and Lidl-Trek led the chase

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Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins stage 9 of the 2026 Tour de France, between Malemort and Ussel in central France, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) wins stage 9 of the 2026 Tour de France. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)