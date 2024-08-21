Robert Stannard insists 'no evidence of wrongdoing' as he returns to cycling after anti-doping rule violation

Australian is set to ride Tour of Britain in first race back after serving backdated four-year ban for Bahrain-Victorious

Robert Stannard
Adam Becket
Robert Stannard has signed for Bahrain Victorious with immediate effect after accepting a backdated four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation, it was announced this week.

The Australian will ride the Tour of Britain for his new team, after he was penalised by the UCI's Anti-Doping Tribunal for use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport in 2018 and 2019. As well as the four-year suspension, he was fined 70% of his average annual salary in the years 2018 and 2019.

