Robert Stannard receives backdated four-year suspension and fine of 70% of annual salary for doping violation

UCI Anti-Doping tribunal decided against the Australian rider following abnormalities in his Biological Passport

Robert Stannard racing in 2018
Stannard during Milano-Torino 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Australian rider Robert Stannard has been given a backdated four-year suspension and fined 70% of his average annual salary in the years 2018 and 2019, following a UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal. 

The Tribunal found that the 25-year-old committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport in 2018 and 2019.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

