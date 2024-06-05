Robert Stannard receives backdated four-year suspension and fine of 70% of annual salary for doping violation

Australian rider Robert Stannard has been given a backdated four-year suspension and fined 70% of his average annual salary in the years 2018 and 2019, following a UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal.

The Tribunal found that the 25-year-old committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport in 2018 and 2019.

The rider Biological Passport is an individual electronic record for each rider, in which the results of all doping tests are collected.

The suspension is backdated, and began on 17 August 2018, meaning that Stannard is now free to race. However, he does not currently have a contract.

News of Stannard's provisional suspension broke in August last year. At time, he said in a statement, published by his agents Signature Sport: “I have never intentionally or knowingly used a prohibited substance and will therefore ask for my case to be referred to the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal.

“I look forward to filing my defence and am confident of being exonerated and continuing my career."

Stannard has one month to appeal the decision, before the Court of Arbitration. No decision will be published on the UCI website until after this date, once a final decision is made.

The Australian rode for the Mitchelton-Scott Continental team in 2018, winning Il Piccolo Lombardia, the Giro del Belvedere, and a stage of the Baby Giro. He then signed for Mitchelton-Scott's WorldTour team in 2019, before making the move to Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2022.

In 2022, he won the Tour de Wallonie and rode the Vuelta a España.

Commenting on his suspension when the news first broke, AusCycling stated: "We note that Mr Stannard rigorously rejects the stated reasons for the provisional suspension and has signalled his intention to appeal. AusCycling will continue to support Mr Stannard and will provide the UCI with whatever assistance it needs to swiftly resolve the matter."