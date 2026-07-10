Things aren’t clicking for Jasper Philipsen at this Tour de France. The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider is a 10-time stage winner, a former green jersey wearer, but from two sprints this edition, he’s only managed to scrape a pair of fifth places.

The results have left him baffled, wondering why he’s not at his best. “We just have to look into it,” Philipsen said after stage seven in Bordeaux. “The only thing I can say is that I did everything I could, I rode as fast as possible, but it was not fast enough.”