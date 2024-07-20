'We can’t trust the process': Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers pull out of Tour de France team radio TV broadcast

Two other teams have spoken of their dissatisfaction over team tactics being aired, but remain committed until the end of the 2024 race

Visma and Ineos
Chris Marshall-Bell
Just a day after Cycling Weekly reported that at least six teams at the Tour de France were threatening to walk away from the deal that saw their team radios broadcast on TV during the race, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers have immediately suspended their arrangement with the race organisers, ASO.

Both Visma and Ineos refused access to their internal communication to ASO on stage 19 of the Tour, and will similarly not permit their team audios to be broadcast on television during stages 20 and 21.

