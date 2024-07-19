Tour de France race radio TV broadcast in peril
Teams have expressed dismay with only receiving €5,000 for the project
Despite its popularity among TV viewers, the future television broadcast of race radios at the Tour de France has been thrown into doubt, with six teams telling Cycling Weekly that under current conditions they would not agree to the program next season, while Tour organisers, ASO, have admitted that they’re struggling to make the project financially sustainable.
The scheme, inspired by Formula One’s broadcasting of race radios, was first piloted at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, and introduced in the men’s race a year later with 17 of the 22 competing teams signing-up. A team of three people listen into each transmitted audio and decide which comments should be broadcasted – usually with a delay of between 15 and 30 minutes, depending on the nature of the material.
Despite a few teething issues, it was considered a huge success, especially with Tadej Pogačar’s infamous line of “I’m gone, I’m dead” during stage 17 going on to become the defining moment of the 2023 race. According to ASO, 15 teams recommitted for this year’s race.
However, despite widespread approval among all stakeholders of the idea of taking the audience closer to the action, teams remain deeply unhappy about the financial remuneration they are given. In return for handing over access to their internal team communications, each team is given just €5,000 for the 21 stages. “If ASO really valued it, then they would pay us more,” one team said. “As it is, we won’t be signing up for next year.”
International broadcasters can pay a reported €60,000 to add the team audio to their broadcast feed, but it is not known how many are paying for the additional service. One official from a team who has been signed up for the past two years said, “ASO are making extra money from it, but there’s no value in it for us.”
Jasper Saeijs, marketing manager at Visma-Lease a Bike said: “It was a two year deal initially, and in the future we’ll look at how we can continue with this project… depending on the discussions we’ll have.” Asked if the team would recommit going forward if current conditions remained unchanged, Saeijs said: “I don’t know. We will finish it [this year], reevaluate it, and then say if we continue or not. It depends not only on money, but how it went in the last two years, everything combined together.”
Emily Brammeier, head of communications for dsm-firmenich PostNL, said: “For sure this content has huge value, and more than what teams are getting [paid] now. Would we sign up to it again? If the majority of the teams did and the conditions of the deal were right, yes, we would.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Julien Goupil, ASO’s commercial director, confirmed the organiser’s intentions to continue with the venture, but admitted that they must bring a sponsor on board to safeguard its future use. “We need to find a business model around it… and at the date of today we have never managed to find a sponsor for such content. We’re struggling and we’re hoping to find one.”
He added: “The difficulty is finding a sponsor and a business model, because when you pay everything, you need to cover your costs. But we’ve never covered the cost over the past three years so it’s an investment.”
Goupil stated that teams will never be coerced into agreeing to the project, but admitted that if “teams say they don’t want to do it, then we will not do it anymore. But for us the idea is to continue.”
Both Visma and UAE voiced disapproval with certain audios that were transmitted during the 2023 edition, claiming that team tactics were given away. CW also heard from several teams that sports directors “feel extra stress because they have to put a filter on important tactical info.” However, every team spoken to for this article reported being much happier with the system and how it’s functioning in 2024.
Brammeier added: “With any project there are always teething problems, but if we want to grow the sport, we need to find new ways to make the sport more engaging for the younger generation of fans. Behind the scenes footage works in other sports and it has a value for us which we have seen especially in social media clips.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
-
-
How do Tour de France time cuts work?
Any riders finishing too far behind are eliminated from the race - we look into the details of the complicated system
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
Recovered from Covid, Sepp Kuss set to defend his Vuelta title
After a Covid infection derailed his Tour de France appearance, the American is recovered, training well and will race the Spanish Grand Tour, Grischa Niermann, Visma - Lease a Bike coach, confirms.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'I'm sorry': Uncontrollable tears for Tour de France rider who just misses out on stage win
What if that was Mattéo Vercher's one and only opportunity to win a stage in the Tour de France?
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
How Visma-Lease a Bike plan to attack Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France queen stage: 'For sure Jonas goes there'
The Dutch team are hoping to replicate their successes of the past two years to take the battle for the yellow jersey into the final weekend.
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I was there first, I left last': Victor Campenaerts spent nine weeks at altitude for Tour de France stage win
The Belgian has put everything into this one goal over the past seven months, and it paid off
By Adam Becket Published
-
Victor Campenaerts wins Tour de France stage 18 from breakaway trio
Belgian earns maiden Tour victory at 32 years old
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Much ado about nothing, or a serious problem? Covid at the Tour de France
It's mask on time, but the vibe is one of acceptance from many teams at the race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Did Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France tactics fail on stage 17? 'Maybe they could try to attack for Jonas'
Three riders up the road, but the Dutch team didn't win the stage, and their leader Jonas Vingegaard ceded time
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tadej Pogačar still prone to 'stupid instinct' as his attacks continue in week three of the Tour de France
The yellow jersey says he has great form, despite losing time to rival Evenepoel
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'Mission accomplished': Remco Evenepoel cements Tour de France podium spot
The Soudal Quick-Step rider says his "main goal" is not to take time on Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogačar, despite dropping the pair on Wednesday
By Adam Becket Published