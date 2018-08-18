The Pro Medi Strap saddle bag offers enough space for your ride essentials and looks good in its sleek design, plus it's made from PVC-free material

The PRO Medi saddle bag hasn’t changed much over the years and for good reason – it works!

It attaches to your bike via a Velcro strap at the seatpost and two more around the saddle rails and is a sturdy bit of kit that’ll swallow a number of different essentials that you need for your ride.

The PRO Medi saddle bag is the middle of the three sizes available: Mini, Medi and Maxi. So the one I have here offers up 0.6l of space, the others being 0.4l and 1l for the larger size. PRO also offers a version with quick release function for the saddle, though the Velcro straps of our test model work just fine.

Although entirely black (with blue lining) you do get some logo reflectives to for a small amount of extra nighttime visibility, which is nice, although on the previous version you did get reflective piping around the edges to enhance this further. Shame to lose that.

I could easily fit two tubes, tyre levers and gas canister in the Pro Medi, which is plenty, and the combination could easily be changed if you wanted to carry a multitool instead of a second tube.

The saddle bag isn’t waterproof so take care with any metal items in there.

Fitting is simple as it loops over the rails and seatpost and grips into place using Velcro.

Once fitted the bag actually looks very sleek under the saddle and is hardly noticeable at a quick glance. The PRO Medi doesn’t interfere with your legs or any part of the bike, which means it should work for a number of different saddle and seatpost brands.

Finally, at £19.99 it’s pretty competitively priced and if functionality without any thrills is your thing then you don’t need to look past the pro Medi Strap saddle bag.

Verdict The PRO Medi Strap saddle bag is essentially one of the best seat packs out on the market. Its no-frills approach means it's tidy and relatively hidden, whilst its modest 0.6l capacity can hold a combination of tools and spares. It has reflectives, although it has lost its reflective piping from the previous model.