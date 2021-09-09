CHPT3 Most Days Performance Jersey review

Despite having reviewed a lot of cycling kit at this point, CHPT3 is a brand that I've never had the chance to put on test.

The brand, founded by former British pro David Millar in 2015, has relaunched itself this year with a new range called 'Most Days' - 'designed by a pro racer to perform most days,' CHPT3 says.

The Most Days Performance Men's Jersey is constructed out of 100 per cent recycled materials according to the brand, and is designed for a 'tight and comfortable fit'. It also features Anti-Smell Treatment, which is at least a benefit for the people I'm riding with.

The construction

As previously mentioned the Most Days cycling jersey is constructed from 100 per cent recycled material according to CHPT3, specifically Italian Effipina Malaga polyester with a mechanical stretch that makes up the body, arms, and collar of the jersey. On the arm cuffs and around the bottom of the torso there are rubberised grippers to keep the fit in place.

There are three decent size pockets at the rear, big enough for your smartphone, while there's also a zip pocket for your most valuable bits, always a nice touch.

The jersey also features some reflective logos at the rear for extra visibility.

(Image credit: Future)

The ride

I've been able to wear this jersey in the, sadly, varying degrees of temperature that make up the British summer on both shorter intense rides and longer endurance rides.

I chose the outer space blue colourway, which paired with the black CHPT3 Most Days black shorts definitely looks very stylish.

The promise of a close fit is accurate, you can definitely tell there's a race influence on the design of this jersey. It's not constrictive fit though like you might find in an out and out race aero jersey, and there's certainly an element of room built in for comfort, particularly around the chest and top of the shoulders. Though pleasingly this didn't result in a feel of excess material flapping in the wind either with the zip all the way up.

Sizing is good - the CHPT3 website fit system recommended a medium for me (194cm, 83kg) and it's pretty much nailed it in terms of what I'd want, though being tall I would prefer a little more length in the arms and torso. As mentioned it is a close fit and it doesn't feel the stretchiest of jerseys, so I would recommend sizing up for a relaxed fit if that's what you're after.

The main body of the material is comfortable against the skin, but I'm not totally sure this is the jersey I'd reach for on the hottest days. Though perforated, the material is quite thick and didn't feel quite as breathable as some other jerseys I've used. That being said it's perfect for the vast majority (so, most days...) of the summer in the UK, maybe up to the mid-20s Celsius; this just isn't the jersey you'd want for a long ride on a 30-degree day (so, not most days).

(Image credit: Future)

The jersey pockets are a good size, enough for your phone and the essentials for a training ride with none of the dreaded pocket sag to be seen. The zip pocket is a useful addition, and while we're on zips, both the pocket and the zip on the main body feel well constructed and reliable. There's nothing more frustrating than a great jersey let down by a shoddy zip that breaks a month into using it.

My main aggravation with this jersey was the slight ride-up I found in the torso while on the bike. It wasn't a dealbreaker, but I definitely found myself having to pull it down more regularly than I would have liked.

Value

Admittedly in the past I've had the perception of CHPT3 being at the highest end of cycling clothing, but the Most Days range puts the brand in a more competitive bracket in terms of value.

At £95 the jersey isn't cheap, but sits around a similar price to equivalent jerseys from the likes of Rapha, Maap, or Le Col.

It's a considered purchase, but I can't fault the quality of the build here. The main consideration is whether it suits the climate you're riding in and ensuring you get the right fit, but overall for the money the Most Days jersey would be a valued servant for general riding.