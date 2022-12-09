Quoc Gran Tourer II gravel bike shoes review - a little more expensive than the competition but with a great range of colours

Today's best Quoc Gran Tourer II deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Quoc was founded in 2009 in London, focusing solely on high-performance, comfort-driven shoes. The Gran Tourer II shoes, Quoc says, are designed by and made for gravel cyclists. They are, as their name suggests, the second generation of the Gran Tourer shoe, which originally came with laces rather than dials.

So, how do they stack up against the best gravel bike shoes? Yes, you get plenty of traction when walking in them, a comfortable upper with little to no pinch points, a stiff sole, and a firm heel cup, and they’re comfortable all ride long.

However, I always feel a single dial isn’t the best. Adding another dial or a Velcro strap at the bottom would solve the issue of them being tighter at the top than around the toes. Air holes for breathability are good but also a source for water ingress - even though they’re designed to be one-way. The tongue is separate from the shoe’s upper material, meaning water can also get in down the sides.

Quoc Gran Tourer II: construction

So, designed by and for gravel rides, the second generation of the shoe, from a company which has entered its 13th year of shoe production - what can we expect from them?

Well, the in-house developed dials offer quick and easy adjustment, as well as being replaceable. A stiff sole reduces any power lost from your legs to the pedals. GravelGrip custom-specced lugs mean off-the-bike walking/pushing is assisted and minimises the chance of slipping around in the mud.

You’ll not find any carbon fibre on these; instead, the midsole comprises a Nylon-composite with a cushioned insole to help reduce vibrations and add comfort. With the upper material being a splashproof microfibre, whilst you can roll through the odd puddle and still stay dry, in properly wet weather you do need a decent pair of overshoes.

A 3M reflective logo and rear strap offers some visibility in low light conditions, and a recessed MTB/SPD cleat makes it easier clipping in and out on muddy rides.

Quoc Gran Tourer II: the ride

I found these shoes to be comfortable and reliable in late summer and early autumn conditions where there’s a bit of road spray and light wet weather. They were sturdy and breathable, so my feet didn’t overheat, and they dealt with leaf litter, gravel and mud well.

There’s nothing worse than treading in cold, wet mud and your feet turning into blocks of ice. To their credit, the Quoc Gran Tourer II will survive one or two sodden steps before they end up becoming wet on the inside.

The dial is easy to adjust; turning it counter-clockwise to tighten and one-click clockwise will release the cables allowing your foot out nicely.

I enjoyed wearing them, and Quoc offers nice colour combinations. They’re certainly more of a Spring/Summer/Autumn shoe than year-round, though.

Quoc Gran Tourer II: value and conclusion

At $262.00 / £190.00, they’re not cheap. Fizik's Terra Atlas single-Boa offering costs $160.00 / £154.99, for example.

In the UK, some might be perfectly happy with that £35 extra spend just for the extra choice of colours. But in the US, that over $100 price difference makes it hard to recommend the Quoc Gran Tourer II over the Fizik Terra Atlas.

Moving the single dial to the shoe’s middle or replacing the bottom cable with a Velcro strap would improve the fit for me. But some people might like extra space around the toe area - I prefer a nice, evenly tight-fitting shoe myself.

But considering you could use the Quoc Gran Tourer IIs for three seasons on your gravel adventures, I’d say they were fairly good value. It’s not that you can’t use them in winter, but they would require overshoes to be completely comfortable.