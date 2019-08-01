Score 8/10 Pros Lightweight

low profile

windproof Cons No women's specific fit yet

Limited edition Price as reviewed: £50

Life, as they say, is like a British summer, you just never know what you’re gonna get. Which is why everyone needs to err on the side of caution kit wise.

Up until now, I’ve probably been reaching for my go-to mid season gilets, with the likes of the Sportful Cometa wind vest, or Endura FS260-Pro Adrenalin Race Gilet II hitting the spot. But although the weather has been mixed, it’s generally warmer, with only the requirement of a lightweight number now required, and it would seem that the Ale Nucleo Gilet could fit the bill perfectly.

Construction

The Ale Nucleo Gilet is fundamentally made from 100% polyamide. The Italian made fabric has a barely there feel, not that dissimilar to a parachute silk. At the back is a highly vented stretchy mesh panel, which along with giving the gilet breathability, which along with elasticated shoulder cuffs and waist band, also assists the with the overall body contouring fit.

As with all Italian made Ale kit, the Ale Nucleo gilet is superbly put together, although the concept of a minimal windproof gilet is a simple one, the execution of the construction is key and weighing in at just 60g, for a size small, reflective and high viz elements makes this stand out from the crowd before it’s even been worn.

However, there is a downside. It’s currently only available in a unisex fit. To be fair, giliets are probably one of the few items of apparel that you can get away with in terms of being non gender specific, but this does limit riders in terms of sizing, with the small coming up closer to a women’s medium, but with narrow hips.

The ride

Fit options aside, the Ale Nucleo gilet is as impressive on as it is off.

To start with, you would actually be forgiven for forgetting you’ve even got it with you. The whole thing scrunches down in to the size of an energy bar. Even with small pockets, I was easily able to carry phone, tools, pump, two spare tubes, ride snacks and find room for the Ale Nucleo gilet.

When wearing, you’d also be forgiven for forgetting you’ve even got Ale Nucleo gilet on. It’s only the fact that the size isn’t optimal for me as a small women that the slight bit of windflap reminded that I was wearing the gilet at all, it’s just so lightweight and incredibly soft to the touch. Ale do hope to have a women’s specific fit in the Nucleo, so a case of crossing fingers and watch this space in order to get an A1 fit.

Ok, so it’s only eight grams lighter than the above mentioned Endura gilet, but it feels so much lighter (and softer) when on.

What does give the game away that you do in fact have the Ale Nucleo gilet on is that it does a very good job keeping the wind out. It’s not 100%, but pretty darn close.

Gaining access to rear jersey pockets on the fly wasn’t inhibited either, thanks to a unexpected benefit of that super breathable, and super stretchy mesh back.

At the other end, the high necked, double layered collar is also a great addition to the design, it creates a really snug feeling just where you need it, as well as preventing any windy gaps down the back of the neck, thanks to it’s tapered height.

It’s ideal for the sort of undulating rides and changeable temperatures (like a long decent, an early start or late finish), when you need a bit of extra torso protection.

Value

Comparing the Ale Nucleo gilet against more or less like for like gilets and it’s impressive to see that at £50, it’s at least around £15 cheaper than anything else on the market, making it great value for money.

The special edition gilet is available to buy now, so get it while it’s hot as it won’t hang around for long.