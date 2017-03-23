Velotec says its camo gilet is 100 per cent waterproof. It’s made of a three-layer breathable windproof fabric with a membrane sandwiched between two layers of fabric. This construction can be bulky, but the Velotec gilet is compact enough that it will roll into a bundle that will fit – just – into a jersey pocket should things warm up. So it’s more of a piece to be kept on for the duration of rides in intermediate conditions when wet weather is a possibility. Just the sort of weather you’d expect when you’re cycling in the spring.

The fabric is also breathable enough that it doesn’t get sweaty from your exertions and is stretchy for a close, no-flap fit. At the bottom, the wide waistband helps keep things in place too. It has enough bum coverage to keep wheel spray at bay when it does rain.

The collar comes up high, particularly at the back of the neck, so there’s less chance of water trickling in from the top. There’s also a waterproof front zipper to prevent water and cold air getting in via that route. It’s got a red covering dart at the bottom so that your shorts don’t get scuffed by the zipper.

What you don’t get with Velotec’s gilet are pockets, so you need to hoist up the back to get at gels, tubes or anything else you want out on the road. There are no reflectives either and the camo colouring means you won’t stand out on the road.

Velotec sells directly from its website. It’s an Irish company hence prices in euros. At 120 euros at the current exchange rate the Elite Camo Waterproof Gilet costs around £105, so it’s not cheap. But it’s comparable in price to equivalent waterproof gilets from premium brands and has nice features and a good fit, so it’s worth considering alongside the likes of Castelli.

Verdict The Elite Camo Waterproof Gilet is comfortable to wear in temperatures around 10°C, adding rain and wind protection and a bit of warmth. You don’t get pockets or reflectives, but it’s just about foldable enough to stash away if the sun does come out on your ride.