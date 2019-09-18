Score 8/10 Pros Solid construction

The Foray represents the entry point into Giro’s road specific helmet lineup. It’s available in both a basic, cheaper version or this, the Giro Foray MIPS helmet. Which, as the name suggests, adds an extra layer of safety with the inclusion of a MIPS inner liner.

The Foray follows a similar aesthetic to many of Giro’s range of helmets with quite a rounded shape and plenty of swoopy lines. A total of twenty one vents aim to drag air across the head keeping you cool on a ride, including large, rear facing ports to aid continuous airflow. Construction is fairly simple with a single density of polystyrene used throughout the Foray MIPS. It does however benefit from Giro’s In-Mold construction technique that moulds and bonds the polystyrene with the harder outer shell in a single process. This creates a stronger overall unit and helps the Foray feel sleek and seamless.

Giro has stuck with its long standing Roc Loc dial based retention system. Now in its fifth iteration it works really well and cradles the head comfortably and securely with plenty of adjustment. What was a bit of an issue was the vertical adjustment mechanism. Pull it out to extend the Roc Loc’s cranial coverage but as soon as you put the helmet on it had a tendency to revert back to its lowest setting far too easily.

The addition of a MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) adds additional reassurance in case of an accident. Designed to slide within the helmet reducing rotational forces on the head and neck, it’s a simple system but pretty effective. The straps are adjustable around the ears and the clip is simple to use and effective. Internal padding is pretty basic.

The fit is typically Giro and suits more rounded head shapes. It didn’t fit perfectly for myself with a couple of pressure spots that were noticeable when riding. This is more a reflection of my head shape than the helmet per se and as with any helmet it is important to try some on to determine which suits you. It does suffer a bit from a larger shell design making it look a little more cumbersome on the head. Combined with the gloss black/red colour scheme, it makes it look and feel a little cheap. It does look better in other colours though!