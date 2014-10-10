Sizes S-XXL – Colours: black, neon yellow, blue

The Dare2B is almost twice the weight of the Endura, which was evident on a wet, 12°C morning, when it proved just a tad too warm for hard riding. Water resistance is excellent with the raindrops beading well off the tough material, with no chance of any seam leakage thanks to broad taping.

The fit is a little too rugged, though. Around the neck, it’s snug and worked well to eliminate draughts, but there’s a sense that it may well have been designed for a rugby player — the chest and belly areas are quite loose and there’s enough room in the arms for the biggest guns (cyclists, you don’t need these).

Verdict Breathability was a bit of a let-down, though in fairness this was partly due to the fact that it’s designed to be a bit warmer than some of the thinner jackets. Bum coverage could be better and the pocket could have been better designed to double as a storage pouch.