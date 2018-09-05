The Kalf Flux lightweight jacket is made of a lightweight, ripstop, breathable waterproof fabric. It’s comfortable and a close fit, so that there’s little windflap, although the technical fabric is quite rustly when you move around. You get a high, close-fitting, lined collar which is effective at preventing the rain getting in.

To help keep the rain out, all the seams are taped, as untapped seams will eventually let in the rain. The front zip is water resistant and backed, so helping to keep rain out from the front – a nice feature as the zip takes the full force of any downpour as you pedal. but although the tail is dropped, I found the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket was quite short in the body, so wheel spray is an issue.

Sleeve length is good, so the arms don’t feel tight when riding. There are close-fitting cuffs with a narrow elastic band that keeps water out effectively.

The front of the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket includes a small pocket with a waterproof zip. You could use it to keep your keys safe or for a few gels, but there’s not enough capacity to replace your rear jersey pockets.

Rain usually means low light conditions and poorer visibility for car drivers. So I prefer a lighter colour and reflective details. In both these regards, the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket is deficient.

It comes in black only and although there’s quite a large rear reflective ‘K’ logo, the front just gets a tiny reflective element. The Endura FS260-Pro Adrenaline race cape has many more hi-viz details and costs £32 less than the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket.

Packed, the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket will fill a pocket. If you roll it into a longer sausage shape, it won’t bulge so much but protrudes from the pocket top.

At £110, the Kalf Flux lightweight jacket isn’t cheap, although it’s in line with many other proper waterproof numbers.

Verdict The Kalf Flux lightweight jacket provides a good level of rain protection in a lightweight shell. But it’s not as long as some other waterproof jackets, is black only and has fewer reflective elements.