Attaquer women's kit review: three key pieces from the boutique Aussie brand

Attaquer’s Erosion collection jersey paired with the Race bib short make for a luxurious - and expensive - combination when gearing up for a long ride on the road or gravel trail.

While the bibs fit true to size, Attaquer’s tops all run a size smaller than advertised, limiting size-inclusivity with their XXS-XL jersey sizes and making purchasing a bit of a guessing game. Is fussing with Attaquer’s sizes and prices worth the hassle? Our thoughts below.

Attaquer Erosion Jersey

(Image credit: Kristin Jenny)

The newly-released Erosion collection from Attaquer brings earth colors and gritty themes with pops of color. The women’s Race Jersey in Erosion Shale/Lime feels like you’re slipping on a pajama top - a pajama top complete with fabric that has 50 SPF woven right into it, according to Attaquer. The sleeves are super soft with tiny fabric perforations to allow for maximum breathing. The body is tight to the skin, but silky and stays in place thanks to grips along the lower hem of the jersey - attributes you'd hope to find in any of the best women's cycling jerseys.

The jersey was lightweight and wicking during the ride and as an athlete with broader shoulders and bigger arms, I appreciated that I didn’t feel constricted on my biceps or pinched in the shoulders with this jersey. The jersey is quite tight by design, so if you prefer to unzip and feel the breeze down your top, this isn’t the jersey for you. This top is designed to stay zipped up and in place for many miles.

It is key to note that Attaquer’s women’s tops run small, even when using their size chart. I am 180cm tall and 77kg and usually a medium in most tops, and should have been according to Attaquer’s site, but needed to size up to a large, which was still skin-tight, but did fit appropriately.

Race Bib Short

(Image credit: Kristin Jenny)

Attaquer’s bibs are where, in my opinion, the brand really shines. I’ve gotten to wear both their All Day bib shorts, which are a tad longer in the thighs and made using recycled materials, and now their Race bib short and both bring the word “luxe” to mind.

The Race bib short is definitely compressive in the thighs but leaves a nice amount of flex in the shoulders and lower torso area - the stomach does not feel constricted by the upper part of the bibs and the straps do not dig into the shoulders. Plus, the part of the bibs that rests on the back is highly breathable and stretchy to allow for max comfort when moving from the drops to the hoods - an important component of the best women's cycling shorts.

The chamois is excellent - the stitching and edges are smooth and do not cause chafing. The padding itself is very thick, but for either an all day ride or race (as the clothing articles’ names suggest), the last thing you want is to be wiggling around on your saddle to avoid a chamois hotspot.

The bibs fit more accurately than the Attaquer tops - I am usually a medium in bibs and was a medium in Attaquer women’s bibs, as well.

A-Line Lightweight Gilet

(Image credit: Kristin Jenny)

The A-Line Lightweight Gilet is, hand’s down, one of the best I’ve worn. The fabric is slightly thicker than a typical gilet, so it actually retains heat and keeps the cyclist warm. The fabric is water-resistant while still being breathable. In fact, the back contains a mesh strip on the spine which is still solid enough to protect against moisture but allows for wicking and breathability. Plus, this gilet is made from recycled fabrics. Again, riders should note that the gilet also runs small and it is advisable to size up.

Value

For $155 USD the Erosion certainly isn’t the cheapest jersey on the market, not to mention paying for shipping from Australia. If the colors and fit speak to you, this could be a good buy, but it may cause some pause knowing that you can easily save $50-60 shopping at other brands who have domestic shipping.

Value-wise the bibs are tough to make a case for as they are $225 USD and again, need to be shipped from Australia. Many other women’s bibs from brands like Rapha and Velocio are in the $130-200 range, such as the Rapha Core shorts and Velocio's Foundation shorts and likely have cheaper shipping. However, for those who struggle to find chamois that is truly comfortable over hundreds of miles, an investment in the Race bibs from Attaquer may just be what the doctor ordered.

Equally, at $130 USD there are cheaper gilets out there, but this one is high-quality and does what the best cycling gilets should do: retains heat in the core, keeps out water while breathing out sweat, and feels durable enough to last more than a couple of seasons.