Pumpkin spice up your cycling life

Fall is here at last: leaves are changing colors, mornings are cool and crisp and all things pumpkin spice abound. It’s a time of nostalgia—and cinnamon-centric seasonal flavors.

Since the early 2000s, when a certain global coffee chain introduced the now infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice products seem to embed themselves more deeply into autumn every year. If you’ve visited a grocery store in the last few weeks, chances are you’ve seen a lot of the color orange on display on shelves or featured at the ends of aisles.

But what is pumpkin spice, and why is it so popular? Every brand does it a little bit differently, but generally speaking pumpkin spice consists of a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. These spices, in combination with pumpkin or squash are evocative and nostalgia-inducing—just the smell can transport you back to youthful memories of hayrides, pumpkin patches, and of course, pie.

But these flavors have their roots much longer ago—back to the early days of North American colonists and the Indiginous people who helped them to grow crops successfully. Pumpkins and other winter squash were a staple, and these hearty vegetables were turned into soups, stews and roasted dishes at the end of the growing season. Pumpkins can be used in recipes both sweet or savory and keep well through the winter, but they are most commonly consumed in the mid to late fall. Thus, pumpkins and pumpkin spice became inextricably linked to the harvest and autumn.

Today, the ubiquity of pumpkin spice seems limited only by the imagination. Pumpkin spice waffles? Yes, please. Pumpkin spice Twinkies? They exist. Pumpkin spice chain lubricant? Why not?

Pumpkin spice up your cycling lifestyle

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Below are a few of the energy bars and other products currently available. Fuel for your next weekend morning ride or a quick boost before lining up at a cyclocross race!

Breakfast:

- Purely Elizabeth’s Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola - Pumpkin seed and oat-based granola, with cinnamon.

- Kodiak Pumpkin Power Cakes - Everybody loves pancakes, and this mix makes it easy to have them often.

Ride Food:

- LARABAR Pumpkin Pie Bar - Fruit and nut-based bar with subtle spices.

- RXBAR Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar - A simple protein bar with a seasonal twist.

- Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar (opens in new tab) - Oat-based bar with lots of spice. Crumbly, but good energy.

- Perfect Bar Pumpkin Pie - Crustless pie in a package.

- Kurt’s Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Energy Bar - Mildly chocolatey fluffy pumpkin and oat bar

Coffee:

- La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte (opens in new tab) - A pumpkin spice latte in a can.

Post-ride treats

- Honey Mama’s Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Truffle Bar (opens in new tab) - Chocolate and coconutty pumpkin treat.

- There are loads of Pumpkin beers for post-ride enjoyment like Elysian's Night Owl, Dogfish Head Brewing’s Punkin Ale or Athletic Brewing's Non-Alcoholic Dark & Gourdy (opens in new tab)

Chain Lubricant:

- Hardcore Chain Butter Pumpkin Spice Chain Lubricant - Scented chain lube, for your most festive rides.

(Image credit: Hardcore Chain Butter)

Products Tasted and Reviewed

I had the opportunity to try several of these products and have a few recommendations to pass along, whether you’re a die-hard PSL fan, or new to the allure of spiced treats. I was hopeful I might find a pumpkin spice scented embrocation cream to test, but unfortunately I have yet to find one on the market. Maybe next year?

LARABAR’s Pumpkin Pie Bar is a great on-the-bike snack. Easy to eat and flavorful but not too overspiced and just sweet enough to taste like pie. These bars are simply made with only a few ingredients and as a result they’re easy on your stomach. I typically rotate through their other flavors throughout the year, but like to grab a box of these when they come out in the fall.

Kurt’s Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bar offers a surprisingly light texture, akin to a muffin. These feel like a treat, and pack a good amount of calories for their size. I wouldn’t mind if they tasted more like chocolate, but that could just be me. These contain eggs, dairy, and soy, so those with food intolerances should take note.

Real food is always my favorite ride fuel, so Purely Elizabeth’s Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola gets high marks for flavor (sweet, nutty), texture (crunchy) and providing long-lasting energy for a full day of bike adventures. Tasty with hemp or macadamia nut milks, or with full-fat yogurt for some extra calories.

Honey Mama’s Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Truffle Bar is really tasty. It needs to be kept in the refrigerator so it doesn’t melt, but it’d be great to bring along on a cold ride to eat at a cafe stop along the way. Free of dairy and refined sugars, it’s sweet and satisfying.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still uncertain whether pumpkin spice is for you? Perhaps a post-ride libation is more your speed. There are many good options, but I’m partial to Dogfish Head Brewing’s Punkin Ale. It’s not too sweet or spiced and balances a satisfying amount of pumpkin flavor with a hearty brown ale.

Where to buy

(opens in new tab) Bobo's Oat Bars - Pumpkin Spice

12 Pack of 3 oz Bars

$29.88 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Larabar Pumpkin Pie Nutrition Bar

6 pack

$6.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) PERFECT BAR - Organic Pumpkin Pie Protein Bar

1 bar, 2.2 OZ

$3.19 $2.25 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) La Colombe - Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte

4 pack

$9.99 $8.09 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Honey Mamas Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Truffle Bar

2.5 OZ

$5.99 $4.04 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) RXBAR- Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar

Pack of 12

$26.99 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Purely Elizabeth - Pumpkin Cinnamon, Ancient Grain Granola

3ct 12oz Bags

$22.49 on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

