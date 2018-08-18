The dhb Aeron range was one the reserve of only the great value (and exceptional) dhb Aeron bib short, but the Wiggle owned brand has now set its sights on the top end of the market, releasing the top of the range dhb Aeron Lab Raceline bib shorts as worn by the Canyon Eisberg team.

Unlike most top-end kit though, the dhb Aeron Lab Raceline bib shorts £130 price tag is barely comparable to other brand’s top of the range shorts.

Regardless of their price tag, these shorts have a self-proclaimed ‘pro’ fit, which means they’re tighter than endurance shorts and are made of two types of material to help disrupt airflow over the legs, supposedly giving an aerodynamic edge.

This material is tight without being restrictive or uncomfortable, and is exceptionally thin for improved breathability. Ultimately, I did find the cut of the material to be too short, especially for my long legs where it sat very high on my thighs. It remains comfortable against the skin though and holds itself in place too.

The same racing mentality of the fit is applied to the Elastic Interface chamois, meaning that it has a thinner construction with less padding towards the back of the pad, as dhb has designed it to be more comfortable sat in an aggressive position.

The pad is also claimed to be an ‘all day’ pad, but due to its thin profile I found I rarely wanted to sit on it for much longer than few hours at a time and that my sit bones became a little sore overtime. It’s a shame, because I’m a big fan of thin pads, like that found in the class-leading Rapha Classic bib short II.

The bibs are soft, wide and very inoffensive to wear, sitting comfortably on the torso with a supportive cross-section on the back. The gripper on the leg cuffs is stitched into the fabric only across the top of the legs. It’s grippy but unobtrusive and means dhb has been able to do away with the annoyance of an additional seam line.

A good pair of shorts but for the aggressive rider and potentially not for someone after all day comfort.