Specialized/Fjällräven Räven Anorak review - stylish and super versatile

The Specialized/Fjällräven collaboration has created some interesting garments, aimed primarily at the adventure cyclist. But the remit of the Räven Anorak is, if anything, even more expansive. Covering everything from biking to hiking, isolated trails to busy city streets, it cuts a stylish look wherever you are - it makes a pretty handy commuter cycling jacket too.

It's fair to say that the Räven Anorak is - like most of the garments from Specialized and Fjällräven's collaboration - towards the higher end of the pricing spectrum. But with huge range of applications, could the Räven Anorak versatility justify that price? I took it just about everywhere to find out.

Specialized/Fjällräven Räven Anorak: Construction

The Räven Anorak has a great many zips, none of which run the full length of the jacket so it cannot be opened fully. This makes the jacket (potentially) a little longer lasting, as zips are at their weakest when they fully open - it also helps to increase the windproofing and weather-resistance, as the zip is generally the weakest point.

Pulling the jacket on is still pretty easy, though, as the two side zips run from the hip almost up to the armpit. Even when wearing a helmet, the up-and-over method of putting on the jacket is relatively trouble free - although not quite as seamless as a full length zip.

(Image credit: Future)

There are no pockets on the rear of the jacket, which is a slight limitation for on-the-bike storage. Riding with your kit in the breast and stomach pockets does lead to some unwanted dangling when riding in the more bent over position of a road or gravel bike. It's less of an issue in the more upright riding position of a 'Dutch' bike, though.

Dangling aside, the breast and stomach pockets are large and can hold an awful lot of kit. With three zip up pockets and two button pockets, there are plenty of secure storage options, too.

(Image credit: Future)

This is a relatively 'light duty' coat, it doesn't come with thick layers of insulation inside or anything to that effect. But the stretchy nature of the material and the loose fit means that you can wear it over a large number of layers quite comfortably - it means that you'll still be able to use the jacket in milder conditions as well.

In the rain, the jacket is shower and splash proof but you’ll want something more robust for more 'biblical' days.

Specialized/Fjällräven Räven Anorak:The Ride

(Image credit: Future)

The crossover of hiking and biking is present in this jacket. The material is stretchy, allowing a nice fit over a variety of layering. The style of the jacket is also very agreeable to a number of outfits - which is an important consideration for an overlayer designed with fashion conscious cyclists in mind.

I used the jacket for a range of activities, taking it out hiking, on recovery rides and also while travelling - it excelled in all areas. With just a t-shirt underneath, it was at home in Calpe and with a thermal layer it excelled in the French alps in winter (on a milder day).

The versatility of this jacket is what impressed me the most - the Räven Anorak isn’t cheap but you get a truly every day, adventure-proof jacket for your money. No issues came up during the testing process.

(Image credit: Future)

Specialized/Fjällräven Räven Anorak: value and conclusion

Coming in at $300 / £265, you can buy cheaper jackets but the versatility of this is impressive. It’s stylish enough to be worn in town and is at home on the trails (provided the weather isn’t too crazy). For bikepacking adventures between April and October, the Räven Anorak is possibly the only jacket you’ll need - provided you get the layers right underneath.

But it won't suit everyone, though. If you're more of an insulated jacket kind of person, appreciating a closer fit, the ease of a full length zip and the high packability-to-warmth ratio - and like the option to combine that with a waterproof hardshell in foul conditions - then the Räven Anorak isn't likely to mesh well with your system.

But with its simplicity and versatility - and not to mention good looks - the Räven Anorak is still likely to be a good match for a great many people.