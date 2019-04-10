Former rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio launches cycling event held at iconic Goodwood Circuit

Former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio has launched a day of cycling events at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The Chichester track will be the venue for a sportive, circuit racing and a ‘scootathlon’ for the kids during the weekend-long event from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 9.

Dallaglio and UK Cycling Events, which is part of the same organisation as Cycling Weekly, will offer a weekend of activities at Track Fest.

UKCE has joined forced with Dallaglio RugbyWorks, the charity founded by the rugby star in 2009.

Dallaglio said: “Track Fest is going to be an incredible event, helping to raise money and awareness for Dallaglio RugbyWorks.

“UK Cycling Events are generously donating a portion of the ticket price to this amazing charity working with some of the UK’s hardest to reach teenagers to ensure that they can achieve stable, secure and happy futures in education, employment or training.

“This is a cause that is extremely close to my heart and I am thankful to everyone who has book their place.

“Your donation is already helping to make a difference to the lives of young people across the UK.”

Dallaglio RugbyWorks offers a long-term skills development programmes for young people, based on the values of rugby.

Each year, the charity helps hundreds of teenagers outside of mainstream education develop their skills to get them into employment and training.

Track Fest weekend will feature a host of events for cycling fans and cars lovers, starting with a supercar track day on Saturday.

Then on Sunday there will be a sportive offering a choice of three routes, followed by circuit racing from elite to fourth category level.

A children’s scootathlon will also take place on Sunday, along with Cycle Goodwood which allows families to ride the famous circuit.

Kids can also take part in rugby coaching skills sessions held throughout the day.

Entries to all events include a £5 donation to Dallaglio RugbyWorks.

UKCE events manager Natalie Hicks said: “We’re thrilled to work with Dallaglio Rugbyworks who share our belief in creating opportunities to be active and engaged in something you love doing, which can have a profound impact on a person’s life. We love helping people to enjoy cycling, and we hope that young ones will be inspired at this event.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners to create a day not only for the serious rider who wants to clock up some miles, but those looking for family fun. Riders can still expect to enjoy the same quality of interesting and safe routes that feature across all our sportives, with the added perks of being able to bring the family to ride traffic-free on the Goodwood circuit.”

For more information or to enter any of the events, visit UK Cycling Events website.

Here’s what you can expect at the Dallaglio Rugbyworks Track Fest Sunday, June 9:

Track Fest sportive – Registration from 7.30am

Cycle Goodwood – 11am – 12.45pm.

Scootathlon – starts 12 midday. Registration from 10.30am

Circuit Racing – 2-5pm. Registration from 2.30pm.

Rugby/Cycle Skills sessions – sessions at intervals throughout the day from 10am – 3pm.