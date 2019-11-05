-
Trending
- Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal
- Strava
Sportives
Discover new and recommended sportives, with ride recommendations and reviews from the experts at Cycling Weekly.
Latest
Best cycling sportives in Yorkshire
There are more cycling sportives in Yorkshire to choose from than ever, so we've chosen the best for you to ride in Yorkshire in your 2020 sportive season.
-
Best 2020 cycling sportives near Bristol
We pick out some of the highlights of the 2017 cycling sportive calendar around the Bristol area
By Owen Rogers •
-
-
Sigma Sports Dartmoor Demon Sportive
CW's very own Richard Windsor tackles Cycling Weekly's hardest sportive the Dartmoor Demon
By Richard Windsor •
-
Former rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio launches cycling event held at iconic Goodwood Circuit
Former England rugby captain Lawrence Dallaglio has launched a day of cycling events at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
New Forest Spring Sportive welcomes headline sponsor Freewheel
The New Forest Spring Sportive has announced a new sponsor for 2019, bringing with it some welcome perks for riders.
By Richard Windsor •
-
Spectacular venue for the New Forest Spring Sportive
Somerley House, Hampshire, 13th & 14th April
By Victor Alway •
-
Here's how you can ride a sportive this year completely free
Entries are now open for two early-season ‘No Excuses’ cycling sportives, the first in a series of events for 2019 that are set to raise more than £50,000 to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.
By Victor Alway •
-
Bookings now live for the 2019 Sigma Sports Challenge Series
Bookings are now live for the 2019 Sigma Sports Challenge Series, featuring 10 road events across the UK.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
A 'big ride' for a 'big man': Tim Stevens memorial sportives open for entry
Former Great Britain rider Tim Stevens will have distances on offer in his memorial sportive – Big Tim's Big Day Out – held on Sunday September 2
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Cycling sportives: what is a sportive and how to get involved in 2018?
Entering a sportive is a great way to motivate yourself to get out and log the training miles - but what do you need to do to prepare and what can you expect on the day?
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Wiggle Steeple Chase Sportive
On the Wiggle Steeple Chase you get to cycle on whisper-quiet roads through some of the prettiest countryside you’ll find anywhere in Britain, riding from village to village guided by church towers, spires and steeples
By Richard Windsor •
-
Sportives to ride in April 2018: eight of the best
A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months
By Victor Alway •
-
Full details revealed for Velo South 100-mile closed road sportive
Full details of Velo South, a new 100-mile closed road sportive, have been announced, with a testing and hilly route through the South Downs.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Science in Sport announced Official Nutrition Partner to UK Cycling Events
UK Cycling Events has joined forces with Scinece in Sport, the sports nutrition pioneers, in a new two year partnership designed to help participants gain an extra edge to their riding.
By Victor Alway •
-
The Maratona dles Dolomites — an idiot’s guide
CW's Stephen Shrubsall takes on one of the world's toughest gran fondos, the Maratona dles Dolomites... but may have bitten off more than he bargained for
By Stephen Shrubsall •
-
Six best sportives to ride over the last months of 2018
We have a look forward to some of the best British sportives to ride in the coming year
By Richard Windsor •
-
Suffolk Spinner- Cycling Weekly Sportive Series
The Suffolk Spinner is the perfect mid-summer ride for cyclists of any level, whether you’re a seasoned veteran or looking to complete your first ever event - Sunday 30 July
By Victor Alway •
-
What's it like to ride the Tour of Flanders sportive?
We travelled to Belgium to ride the famous cobbled climbs on the Tour of Flanders Sportive the day before the pros.
By Paul Norman •
-
Best cycling sportives in Scotland
There are no shortage of cycling sportives in Scotland for riders to choose from, and we've picked out our favourite events for you to ride in 2017.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Best cycling sportives for beginners
There are more sportives for beginners and new cyclists than ever in the UK, with short, flat routes found across the country that still offer great riding.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Tour de Yorkshire sportive routes announced, with nearly 2,000m of climbing to test you
The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire sportive route has been announced, with three different routes to choose from of 45km, 75km and 100km, and lots of climbing.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Best cyclo sportives near London
We pick out some of the highlights of the 2017 cycling sportive calendar in and around London
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Looking for your next cycling challenge? Quebrantahuesos is an absolute monster
Looking for your next cycling challenge? Quebrantahuesos is a 205km Gran Fondo in Pyrenees with 3500m of climbing on closed roads. Here is our guide to the event and our own experience riding it
By Oliver Bridgewood •
-
Conquering the Box Hill Original
An epic ride in every sense. Full of short, sharp climbs that are the equivalent of tackling Alpe D'Huez twice.
By Richard Abraham •
-
Fred Whitton Challenge 2014
Simon Warren doesn't even know why he keeps on tackling the Fed Whitton Challenge, but after his fourth attempt, he's hoping for a dry run next time.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Cycle Plan - providing specialist cycling insurance for you
Cycling Weekly Sportive series partners, cycleplan can provide specialist cycling insurance for you, your bicycle and accessories whether that be cycling for leisure, commuting, off-road, competition, sportives, track, road racing or triathlons.
By Natalie Hicks •
-
Vatternrundan: Sweden’s epic lake ride
30,000 riders take on the Vatternrudan, which is a 300km circuit of the vast lake in southern Sweden.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Sportives vs Reliability Trials
Simon Smythe finds out which is better sportives or reliability trials
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Leith Hill Octopus
Andy Lulham undertakes the challenge of traversing all eight of arduous ascents of Leith Hill in Surrey
By Cycling Active •
-
Boardman Bikes developing 'superlight sportive' models
Video: First clip of new Boardman B56 carbon-fibre frameset aimed at the cyclo-sportive market
By Nigel Wynn •
Useful links
Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.