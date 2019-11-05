Sportives

Discover new and recommended sportives, with ride recommendations and reviews from the experts at Cycling Weekly.

Latest

yorkshire hills sportive riding

Best cycling sportives in Yorkshire

There are more cycling sportives in Yorkshire to choose from than ever, so we've chosen the best for you to ride in Yorkshire in your 2020 sportive season.

12Next

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.