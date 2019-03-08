New Forest Spring Sportive welcomes headline sponsor Freewheel

The New Forest Spring Sportive has announced a new sponsor for 2019, bringing with it some welcome perks for riders.

Organiser UK Cycling Events, which is part of the same organisation as Cycling Weekly, has announced that Freewheel.co.uk will be the new headline sponsor for the cycling challenge, and revealed plans for an event village including some top cycling brands and activities.

To publicise the partnership, Freewheel is offering a major prize of £2,000 worth of cycling goodies, including a shiny new Genesis Equilibrium Disc 10.

UK Cycling Events Manager, Natalie Hicks, said: “We’ve been running the event for nearly a decade and year on year we’re pleased to welcome so many returning riders as well as those who haven’t experienced this bucket-list ride, but it’s recently been craving a new sponsor to give it a fresh breath of life.

“We’re thrilled to have Freewheel on board. Their support will completely transform this event and help bring those extra special things that will take it to the next level.”

The sportive takes place on April 13-14, based in the beautiful and prestigious grounds of the Somerley House Estate.

Taking in some of the best scenery of the New Forest National Park, the sportive offers routes ranging from 20 miles/48km with altitude gain of 840ft for beginners, up to 81miles/130km with an elevation of 2,539ft.

The route features plenty of short, sharp climbs along both the standard and epic routes to test the legs.

Riders will enjoy well-stocked feed stations, with sustenance provided by the event’s nutrition partner Science in Sport.

The route will be fully sign-posted, with on-course mechanical support and of course a medal to mark your achievement.

And anyone looking for some extra recovery can get a massage in the event village from Six Physio.

Expert ride leaders from Njinga Cycling will accompany the event to help with pacing.

As an added perk, all riders will be given a 10 per cent discount to shop online at Freewheel.

Marketing director at Freewheel, Kellie Parsons, said: “We are so excited to be sponsoring our first sportive and what a great place for it to be.

“The New Forest is known for beautiful road cycling, so we couldn’t be happier.

“Freewheel.co.uk is all about giving cyclists the best consumer experience possible while supporting local bike shops.

“It’s all about getting bums on saddles and we can’t wait for April.”

Freewheel is a new cycling website that aims to offer cyclists something different, while supporting independent shops nationwide.

Shoppers can browse top brands and, by nominating a local bike shop, the purchase will support that business, giving you the benefits of buying online without undermining bricks and mortar retailers.

Entry for the Epic and Standard routes costs £40, while the Short route costs £31. Riders buying two tickets will receive an extra 10 per cent off. For more information, route, competition and entry details visit the UK Cycling Events website.

UK Cycling Events, which is based in the New Forest, works to ensure riders are aware of the New Forest Cycling Code and respects the local environment.