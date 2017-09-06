Six best sportives to ride over the last months of 2018

We have a look forward to some of the best British sportives to ride in the coming months

The days are getting shorter and temperatures are beginning to settle into a milder routine than those we became used to over the peak of summer – but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop challenging yourself on the bike.

If you’ve enjoyed riding sportives this year, you don’t need to stop now – there’s still a host of events to keep you spinning, right into the winter.

>> Cycling sportives: everything you need to know

We’ve picked out a selection of some of the most exciting looking sportives and cycling events coming up in the next few months, to help you plan your targets and keep the motivation high until next spring.

The best British sportives

Circuit of Kent

When: Sunday September 9

Where: Sevenoaks, Kent

More information: kentcyclosportive.co.uk

This sportive offers routes of 40, 80 and 130km through the Kent countryside South East of Sevenoaks.

Some testing drags will knock back your average speed, but the rolling route should suit most.

New Forest 100

When: Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 September

Where: New Forest, Hampshire

More information: New forest 100

Choose to ride one of three routes, from 48 to 160 kilometres, through stunning scenery in the New Forest.

Under 16’s ride for £3, whilst adults pay £31 to £40 to enjoy a fully supported spin through the autumn colour of the forest.

Cornwall Coast and Clay

When: Sunday September 23

Where: St Columb Major, near Newquay, Cornwall

More information: cornwallcoastandclay.co.uk

Run by volunteers, this Rotary International event offers four distance options from 37 to 160km.

The range of rides should mean there’s something for everyone who makes the trip to the far South West.

Fell Beast Sportive

When: Sunday September 23

Where: Carlisle Racecourse, Durdar Road, Carlisle, Cumbria

More information: Fell Beast Sportive

Opt to ride anywhere between 59km and 162km over the rugged terrain in Cumbria.

The ‘Epic’ Beast route covers around 2,000 metres of climbing over its 162km – so this one could represent an excellent challenge to provide you with motivation throughout the upcoming winter months.

Ay Up! Yorkshire Sportive

When: Sunday October 7

Where: Thirsk Racecourse, North Yorkshire

More information: Ay Up! Yorkshire Sportive

Yorkshire has gained a reputation for being one of the most spectacular places in the country to ride – having hosted the Tour de France Grand Depart as well as the annual Tour de Yorkshire men’s and women’s stage races.

Explore the landscape for yourself – rides vary from 49km to 144km, with three routes available.

RideIt! Wiltshire

When: Sunday October 21

Where: Wiltshire College, Chippenham, Wiltshire

More information: Wiltshire RideIt!

Rated as a 3/5, this route will provide some lumpy ascents but should be well suited to the time of year.

Ride anything from 24km on the ‘fun’ route to 128km on the long – and children (with a fee paying adult) ride for free.