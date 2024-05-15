My boutique cycling holiday broke my frugal spirit – what have I become?

After tasting the high life in Cyprus, Cycling Weekly's David Bradford fantasises about a world away from his penny-pinching roots

David Bradford lounges poolside sipping a Martini. His bike is in the foreground in front of the pool
(Image credit: Anton Thompson-McCormick)
David Bradford
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items and phenomena. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

It wasn’t the welcome drink that broke me, welcome though it was. It wasn’t the silver platter of fresh tropical fruit that greeted us in the room, nor the groovy jazz issuing from the Roberts radio, nor even the hand-written welcome scrolls tied with dried flowers. And it certainly wasn’t the centrepiece bathtub standing proud at the foot of the vast bed (“shouldn’t that be in the bathroom?”). All pleasant touches, if you like that sort of thing, but lost on someone like me – or so I thought back then, when I still knew who I was. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Bradford
David Bradford
Fitness editor

David Bradford is features editor of Cycling Weekly (print edition). He has been writing and editing professionally for more than 15 years, and has published work in national newspapers and magazines including the Independent, the Guardian, the Times, the Irish Times, Vice.com and Runner’s World. Alongside his love of cycling, David is a long-distance runner with a marathon PB of two hours 28 minutes. Having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in 2006, he also writes about sight loss and hosts the podcast Ways of Not Seeing.

Latest