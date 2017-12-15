Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice
Welcome to the first ever Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice. We’ve brought together all of the kit we reviewed during 2017 that made the biggest impression on us over another great year of innovation and improvement in the industry.
It’s not just bikes – here you’ll find the very best wheels, tyres, helmets, saddles, shoes, jerseys, jackets, tights and shorts.
And it’s not just the high-end stuff: as well as the awesome £10,000 BMC Teammachine SLR01, the result of 34,000 prototype iterations generated by a room-filling supercomputer in Switzerland, we’ve included Bont’s entry-level Riot shoe thanks to its great design and brilliant performance. The Lazer Z1 helmet is another bit of go-to gear because it has a clever aeroshell that makes it not only super-fast but also warm in winter. And when you take off the aeroshell it becomes the perfect summer helmet with 31 vents.
Some of these products are brand new; some have been around for a while. But every single one deserves its spot in our Editor’s Choice: the best of the best in cycling.