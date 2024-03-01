Le Col Winter Overshoes review - versatile across a wide temperature range

If I was asked: “What’s the worst thing about winter riding?” Getting cold feet would certainly be up there! As soon as your toes succumb to the cold it’s very hard to warm them back up while riding - no matter how hard you start pushing on the pedals. The discomfort even extends to once you're home and have jumped in the shower - that painful feeling of warming them up too quickly!

Mucky shoes are another pet hate of mine - but part and parcel of winter riding. The nice thing about overshoes is that they collect all the winter grit and then you can just chuck them into the washing machine. So easy! And it’s also one of the reasons why I’m inclined to get a bit more use out of them, even in milder conditions when warmth isn't an issue.

The best cycling overshoes can vary from those that are very light and waterproof for shoulder season shower days, to fully deep winter ones for carrying you through the whole winter season. The set I’ve had on test from Le Col fall into the latter category. Before letting you know how they perform, I’ll start with a quick look at the fabrics used and the key features.

Construction

Intended for use in single digit temperatures and on days when rain is on the cards, Le Col’s Winter Overshoes can be unzipped at the rear to pull them on and utilise a fleece-backed fabric for trapping in the warmth and keeping water out while riding.

Some overshoes use a neoprene outer-face - the idea being not to fight getting wet and instead focus on keeping warm. Le Col, on the other hand, has opted for a 100% polyester water-resistant outer and a taped seam which runs from the toe box up to the top of the overshoe where it ends at your calf. An elasticated band also runs around the top of each overshoe and on the inside of this a thin silicone strip

(Image credit: Future)

This material used is soft, and - on the topic of comfort - Le Col has also included a thin piece of fabric beneath the zip to provide a close seal that’s designed not to irritate your calf.

Offered in six sizes from XS to XXL, this is a very wide range and should go a fair way in enabling each rider to obtain a second-skin fit and a smooth seal at the calf to help keep rainwater out.

Reinforced fabric has been placed underneath the toe box and at the lower part of the heel to aid with durability.

And, lastly, a narrow reflective strip follows the zip at the rear of each calf. Plus, the two Le Col logos that are printed on the outer side of each overshoes also use a reflective material.

The ride

Pulling these shoes covers on over my cycling shoes - and zipping the rear up at the back of each of my calves - was a smooth and quick process. First impressions: good.

I found the fit to be skin-tight against my lower calf - which is exactly what you want in order to provide a seal. This close cut certainly wasn’t a problem comfort-wise, either as the fabric itself is very soft and spongy. Plus, a layer of fabric sits underneath the zip to ensure comfort in this area too.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, what about riding performance? Whilst these overshoes have kept my toes cosy down to zero degrees Celsius, I was also happy keeping these on up to around 10 degrees. This range has really suited the mixed weather I’ve been riding in throughout January and February - there wasn’t a bike ride I didn’t wear these overshoes, and my feet weren't ever too cold or too hot on any occasion.

The water-resistant outer has also proved very effective at fending off consistent, steady rain for up to an hour. They’re not waterproof, though, and so riding through deep puddles which throw up a lot of water did result in my feet getting a soaking. But these shoe covers only claim to be water-resistant, so this is only to be expected.

Size wise, my cycling shoes are either EU 43 or 43.5, and so I’ve been testing the size medium (which is recommended for EU size 41-43 feet). The fit couldn’t be better. The Winter Overshoes are large enough as to not cause any difficulty when putting on, but then they aren’t baggy in any area. I found they were unnoticeable when riding.

Le Col has provided reflective detailing. However the rear vertical stripe is quite slim. It’s there, but it’s certainly a minimalistic inclusion. If you’re cycle commuting in and back from work in darker conditions, there are certainly brighter options such as Gorewear’s hi vis Shield Thermo overshoes . But if you’re looking for something much more subtle as you’re a daytime rider through-and-through, then Le Col’s approach here won’t jar with your riding.

Conclusion

Le Col’s Winter Overshoes are priced at $98.00 / £75.00, which puts them amongst the most expensive options, alongside the likes of Assos with its Winter Booties ($130.00 / £80.00). It’s certainly possible to spend less for fleece-lined, waterproof shoes covers, though. Endura’s Freezing Point II overshoes impressed us and at $74.99 / £59.99 they cost a little less than Le Col’s offering.

Overall, Le Col’s Winter Overshoes provide a comfy, close fit, and deliver on warmth and protection that’ll cover much of the winter conditions that are appealing to go out in - from days down to zero degrees and milder conditions too up to higher single digits.

However if you’re a pure winter-warrior or a cycle commuter, a fully waterproof offering may be more suitable for your needs. Plus, with lower visibility conditions there are also overshoes which are brighter and more generous when it comes to the amount of reflective detailing.