10 photographs from the opening stage of the 2018 Tour Down Under

As the 2018 WorldTour season kicked off on Tuesday in Australia, top international cycling photographer Yuzuru Sunada captured the action

The 2018 pro cycling season kicked off properly this week with the Tour Down Under in Australia.

The opening stage of the first WorldTour race of the new season finished with a fast-paced bunch sprint, won by German André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

As in previous seasons, the Tour Down Under is the first race where a number of riders make their debut for new teams – with some younger riders making their debut in the professional ranks.

The 2018 Tour Down Under continues with stage two on Wednesday, and concludes on Sunday, January 21.

Australian Richie Porte is backed by a very strong BMC Racing team in his bid to become the first rider to take back-to-back wins in the race in its 20-year history.