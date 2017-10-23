90-year-old Frenchman rides more than 29km to set new age group Hour Record

René Gaillard rides 29.278km in Paris

A 90-year-old French rider has set a new Hour Record for his age group, riding 29.278km, or slightly over 117 laps, at a velodrome in Paris.

Following the in footsteps of 105-year-old Robert Marchand, who set a new record for the 105+ age group earlier this year, René Gaillard became the first 90-year-old to attempt the Hour Record, setting a new record in the process.

A member of the Cyclosport Club de Vesoul, Gaillard completed his attempt at the National Velodrome in Saint Quentin en Yvelines in front of a number of supporters from his home region.

>>> Meet the 87-year-old Hour Record holder: ‘If you haven’t got the mind to do it, you’ll never do it physically’

“I went after my dream,” Gaillard said after completing his record-breaking ride. “I am satisfied, I have not disappointed my supporters.”

Still a regular rider, Gaillard had raced at a high level during the 1950s, holding a first category license, representing his home region of the Franche-Comté, and racing against the likes of Tour de France winners Fausto Coppi, Ferdinand Kübler, Hugo Koblet, and Louison Bobet.

The masters Hour Record has received considerable attention in recent years, with Robert Marchand forcing the UCI to create new age group categories of 100-104 and 105+ as he set two new records.

Gaillard’s rider means that there will also now be an age category of 90-94, with still no holder for the 95-99 age group.