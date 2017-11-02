Ian Stannard and Ben Swift to appear at #ChatForCharlie fund-raising evening

WorldTour pro riders Ian Stannard and Ben Swift will take part in evening to raise funds for charity set up in memory of cyclocross racer Charlie Craig, who died aged 15 last year

Top British professional riders Ian Stannard and Ben Swift will take part in a charity fund-raising evening on Friday, November 24, at the New Mills Art Theatre, High Peak.

Stannard and Swift will appear on stage chatting and answering questions along with Team Sky Coach and Performance Manager, Rod Ellingworth and compere, TV commentator and former pro rider Rob Hayles.

The evening will raise money for a fund set up in memory of Charlie Craig, the 15-year-old cyclocross rider who unexpectedly died in his sleep last year.

The Ride For Charlie fund helps young riders gain experience in off-road racing.

Team Sky’s Stannard and UAE Team Emirate’s Swift will talk about their professional careers, which both started in the British Cycling Academy. Those attending the event will have a chance to ask the riders questions.

Charlie’s father and well-known off-road rider Nick Craig said: “Charlie left his family and friends in a state of shock and an incredible hole in our hearts.

“It’s nearly a year since Charlie left us and we miss him more every day. It would have been his 16th birthday in November. The #ChatForCharlie evening will be a chance to celebrate his memory and hopefully inspire the next generation and raise funds for us to be able to support up-and-coming young riders.”

A raffle will also be held on the night, and the organisers are seeking donations for prizes. Anyone wishing to donate a prize should contact Fred Salmon at the Bike Factory in Whaley Bridge fredsalmon@btclick.com or by phoning 07712 068 887.

The Chat For Charlie evening takes place from 7.15pm on Friday, November 24, at the New Mills Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3HJ. Tickets cost £15 for adults and £12 for those aged under 16.