Police encouraged to enforce £100 fine and penalty points on drivers for close passes

Government is introducing spending designed to train driving instructors about cycle safety and providing police forces with educational material

Police are being encouraged to hand out £100 fines and three points to drivers who pass cyclists too close.

At a conference later today, transport minister Jesse Norman MP will also unveil plans to spend £500,000 training driving instructors to incorporate cycling safety into their lessons for learners.

Training materials will be provided to police forces, to help support them in ensuring “more drivers are made aware of the need to leave safe distances when overtaking cyclists”.

The measures are being introduced following a government review into bike safety and Norman will make his announcement at the Cycle City Active City conference in Manchester today – according to The Times newspaper.

The speech comes two days after the city’s walking and cycling commissioner, Chris Boardman unveiled plans to build 75-miles of segregated cycle lanes, amongst 1000-miles of walking and cycling routes.

It’s also just weeks since a Cycling UK commissioned poll showed that 56 per cent of UK adults were put off cycling by the threat of close passes.

Police forces are already able to hand out the fines and penalty points – in the West Midlands they’ve been doing it since September 2016. Police there set about educating drivers, using visual aids to teach drivers what an appropriate distance was, then operated undercover to catch those who did not provide enough room.

The result is a reported 20 per cent drop in casualties among vulnerable road users and a 50 per cent reduction in close passes.

The Times reports that Mr Norman will say: “The benefits of cycling and walking are enormous. But we will only achieve our ambitious aims if people feel safe when they walk and cycle. We shouldn’t only concentrate on catching and punishing drivers when they make a mistake but try to ensure that they have the skills and knowledge to drive safely alongside cyclists in all conditions.”

The Highway Code Rule 163 advises that drivers “give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car” – but research carried out by Rachel Aldred, a reader in transport at Westminster University, has shown that riders on UK roads are subject to a close pass roughly every 10 to 20 miles.

A ComRes survey of 2039 British adults reveals that 52 per cent are not aware of the recommendation made by the Highway Code. Indeed, eight per cent of respondents reportedly state that Highway Code recommends you should only give cyclists “space that is at least the width of their handlebars.”

Sam Jones, Cycling UK’s senior campaigns officer said: “As Cycling UK’s research shows the majority of people committing close passing offences are doing this from a position of ignorance rather than malicious intent. This is why we’ve always been huge supporters of West Midlands Police’s work and have helped to ensure forces throughout the UK adopt their education first, and enforcement in the very worst cases.

“The big sticking point is the lack of clarity in how to overtake cyclists as outlined in Highway Code Rule 163 – this needs urgent reform. It desperately needs tightening up as the language is too loose and open for interpretation.”

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: “Cycling UK has long argued that the driver training and testing processes should ensure that drivers are made aware of and understand both cyclists’ needs and their safety.

“Training the trainers, and embedding cyclists’ safety in the mindset of driving instructors, is a fantastic first step towards achieving this.”

Dollimore added: “Education and awareness on its own is not enough, which is why close pass operations by police forces have proved so effective in places like the West Midlands.

“It’s fantastic that there’s now a commitment to make additional government resources available to help the police crackdown on close passing.”