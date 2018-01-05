Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Luke Rowe, Stuart O’Grady, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Stuart O’Grady, Alice Barnes, and more

1. When someone breaks their leg falling off the side, this won’t seem like quite such a good idea

2. Stuart O’Grady with some invaluable advice for Northern Hemisphereans heading to the Tour Down Under

3. It was meant as a compliment, Phil

4. Alex Dowsett is taking things up a gear in 2018

5. Although Ben King has been taking things a step further

6. Be afraid, Geraint

7. Arm warmers?! Maybe in California but you’ll need more than that around here

8. Alice Barnes certainly seems happy with her new kit

9. Luke Rowe’s unique new year message

10. Will Andy Tennant’s Christmas excesses stand up to British Cycling’s rigorous testing