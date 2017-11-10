Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Grayson Perry, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Sep Vanmarcke, Grayson Perry, and more.

1. If this is “suitable”, we want to see the unsuitable ones

2. Sep Vanmarcke back on eight wheels

3. Kudos

4. No afters for you, Larry

5. A bit of brotherly advice for Tom Pidcock after he finished second in the European Cyclocross Championships

6. Turner Prize winning artist Grayson Perry speaking for all cyclists

7. That door’s actually a normal height

Found the perfect new house for myself and Stacey. A post shared by Conor Dunne (@conordunne1) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

8. A look of pure panic

9. Like a dog chasing a frisbee

10. Don’t give up the day job, Alex

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.