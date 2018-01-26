Tweets of the week: Pierre Rolland, Alex Dowsett, Chad Haga, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Conor Dunne, Pierre Rolland, and more.

1. This is seriously impressive in road cleats

2. No mercy for the local wildlife from Chad Haga at the Tour Down Under

3. Is that Vino behind the wheel?

4. I think Katusha-Alpecin need a new chef

5. Antoine Duchesne struggling a little bit in the 40ºC heat, after travelling to the race from Quebec where it is -40ºC

6. Alex Dowsett not quite getting the sponsor’s message across as they’d like

7. Ryan Mullen’s great gesture at the Vuelta a San Juan

8. Errr, guys, you’re only allowed eight riders per team in Grand Tours this year

9. Speaking of strong teams, this isn’t too far off what the front of the Cyclocross World Champs might look like next weekend

10. Conor Dunne goes big on his birthday (but don’t worry, he did have a cake later)