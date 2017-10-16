24 best cycling apps: iPhone and Android tools for cyclists

We round up the most useful mobile apps for cyclists: if you use an app not listed here, tell us about it

New cycling apps are constantly flooding into the market. Whether you want to record your ride, monitor your training, or hassle your local council to improve the roads: there’s an app for that.

In the video above, we’ve rounded up three of the best – but there are loads more – read on for the skinny on the best we know of: so far.

We’re keeping a running list of the most useful cycling apps on this page, and we’d like you to contribute your own recommendations or comment on the ones we’ve already listed. The more supported platforms the better: iPhone and iPad (iOS), Android, Windows, or whatever.

Apps for indoor training

Zwift mobile app

Zwift Mobile app

Zwift Mobile app

Zwift is an indoor cycling game, which allows you to compete with other cyclists in an online universe.

Zwift runs off your computer, but you can also use the app if you’re on the go, or pair the app with your computer to use your phone as a game controller as you ride.

When using the app paired with Zwift on your computer, it shows you a dashboard with all the key metrics you’d see on a cycing computer and lets you communicate with other riders.

Using the app alone, your phone will become your main screen – showing your progress on the ride, as well as providing a full listing of upcoming events.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (add on to Zwift, which you pay a subscription for)
Website: www.zwift.com

Sufferfest app

The Sufferfest app

The Sufferfest app

Sufferfest videos used to be standalone purchases – buy a video, download it and follow along to the structured indoor workout. Now, you pay a monthly subscription to use all the videos – and as well as Suffer sessions there are Yoga workouts and mental training tips.

On the app, you can download any video you like from the library, and play it on your iPhone or Windows computer (Android is still in development in the UK but available elsewhere).

Alongside the sessions, there are training programmes and calendars you can download to keep track of your activity.

Available for: iOS, Windows
Price: Free (add on to Sufferfest, which you pay a monthly subscription for)
Website: www.thesufferfest.com

TrainerRoad

Trainer Road phone app

Trainer Road phone app

TrainerRoad, like Sufferfest, offers structured interval sessions and guided workouts – with onscreen coaching instruction.

It can be used across phone and computer platforms, and all data is displayed on screen. All your data is synced and available on site, so you can see your fitness over your ‘personal career’ – or download it for a site like Training Peaks.

Available for:  Windows, Mac, iOS, Android 
Price: Free (but requires Kinomap Trainer subscription to unlock all features, starting at £7.99 for a month)
Website: www.trainerroad.com

Kinomap Trainer

Kinomap Trainer cycling app

Kinomap Trainer cycling app

Kinomap Trainer aims to add a new dimension to your home/turbo trainer workouts. The app connects to a compatible trainer and then you can ‘ride’ along with a video of a given route, with the trainer’s resistance varying according to the terrain. You can even add your own videos to the system if you record a route using a GPS-enable camera. You can ride with up to 10 people, and post your results to Facebook and ride-logging sites such as Strava. A list of compatible turbo trainers is available online.

Available for:  iOS, Android
Price: Free (but requires Kinomap Trainer subscription to unlock all features, starting at £7.99 for a month)
Website: www.kinomap.com

Apps for ride recording and route planning

Strava for ride recording (and segment hunting!)

Strava cycling app

Strava cycling app

One of the most popular GPS cycling apps offers an array of handy ride logging functions which are then uploaded to your online Strava profile. The app keeps track of your ride stats as you travel, including speed, time and distance all the while tracking where you’ve been. At the end of your ride, you can view further stats such as calories burned and elevation ridden – plus whether you have set a new record on any of the numerous Strava segments.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (paid for upgrade to become a Premium Strava member)
Website: www.strava.com

Relive

Relive cycling app

Relive cycling app

Record any ride on Strava or Garmin Connect, Endomondo or Polar and see it played out for you on a 3D map, complete with speed, heart rate and power data if you like and any snaps you took along the way if you uploaded them to Strava.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (add on to Sufferfest, which you pay a monthly subscription for)
Website: www.relive.cc

CycleMaps

CycleMaps cycling app

CycleMaps cycling app

Planning your cycle route is made easy with CycleMaps, which uses a host of sources such as OpenCycleMaps and CycleStreets to plot the most direct and safest route for you and your bike. You can plot a simple A to B route, or include multiple stops or ‘via’ points. You can also tailor the routes it uses, so that if you fancy a slow, scenic ride it will find the right path, or a more direct, quicker route for fast commuting or training. Also available as an online mapping tool.

Available for: iOS, Windows Phone
Price: Free (iOS – with in-app purchases), £2.59 (Windows)
Website: cyclema.ps

Map My Ride

Map My Ride cycling app

Map My Ride cycling app

Map My Ride was one of the original ride-logging services, and despite fierce competition for space on your phone from the likes of Strava, it still offers a lot. The app records a host of data from your ride, including distance, speed, elevation and a detailed route. All of this can be uploaded to the Map My Ride site for detailed analysis and sharing with other users, if you wish. Like Strava, Map My Ride also includes timed sections, called Courses, where you can try and set the fastest time.

Available for: iOS, Android, Windows
Price: Free (premium version also available)
Website: www.mapmyride.com

MyWindsock

myWindsock app

MyWindsock app

Perhaps this is a bit of a cheat, as MyWindsock isn’t available as a phone app yet, but the desktop version works well.

The founder – Ben Norbury – wanted to check how weather conditions would affect his upcoming time trials, hence creating the application.

MyWindsock can tell real-time data on the weather along your planned route, if you upload a GPX file. Alternatively, you can copy and paste the URL for a Strava segment into this clever piece of software to see what sort of conditions you can expect – nearly all UK time trial courses have a segment if not several.

You can also feed MyWindsock a Strava leaderboard, to see which weather conditions have produced the fastest times.

Available for: currently desktop only
Price: Free (premium version also available)
Website: www.mywindsock.com

Bike Computer

Bike Computer app

Bike Computer app

Does what it says on the tin. If you’re using your phone as a cycling computer, this app pretty much gives you all the data that you might want.

It’s Strava compatible, has the capability to call a chosen contact in case of emergency and claims to operate 12% more efficiently compared to any other mobile fit tracker app – saving battery life.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (premium version also available)
Website: www.bikecomputer.co

Wahoo fitness

Wahoo phone app

Wahoo phone app

Use the Wahoo app to track your rides, and pair it with Bluetooth sensors like heart rate monitors, speed sensors and some power meters. If your devices use ANT+, then Wahoo has a Wahoo Key plugin you can use to pair them too.

Wahoo’s app is compatible with others – like Strava, MyFitness Pal and Training Peaks, so you can upload your ride there too.

There’s a multitude of customisable pages so you can see all your data, plus GPS maps on board too.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (premium version also available)
Website: www.wahoofitness.com

ViewRanger

ViewRanger cycling app

ViewRanger cycling app

This app allows experts and enthusiasts alike to add routes, which users can browse from anywhere in the world.

In app purchases mean that users can buy premium maps provided by the Ordnance Survey. The files are quite large so you’ll need to ensure there’s plenty of space on your smartphone.

A big plus of this app is its versatility: use it for road riding and mountain biking, but also for walking and hiking.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free, with in app map purchases
Website: www.viewranger.com/en-gb

Cyclemeter

Cyclemeter cycling app

Cyclemeter cycling app

This comprehensive fitness app utilises the GPS functions of Apple devices to create a host of statistics to help you log and improve your cycling performance. Records speed, time, distance and has an extensive array of workouts to follow, making it a virtual training partner. The app also includes built-in announcements, so that you don’t have to take your eyes off the road to know how you’re doing. Recorded data can be uploaded to Strava and other ride sharing websites.

Available for: iOS
Price: Free (paid for upgrade to Elite version)
Website: abvio.com/cyclemeter/

Endomondo

Endomondo cycling app

Endomondo cycling app

Rather than just tracking and logging your activities, Endomondo is designed to be your personal trainer and as such features ‘audio encouragement’ to motivate you during exercise, including how you are performing against pre-determined goals. As well as cycling and running, the app can also track around 40 other sports.

Available for: iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Blackberry
Price: Free (premium paid-for features also available)
Website: www.endomondo.com

Garmin Connect

Garmin Connect cycling app

Garmin Connect cycling app

Garmin’s Connect software provides a link between your mobile device and Garmin GPS device to share data. The connection can work both ways, with a compatible Garmin GPS able to display weather data and notifications on your handlebars. Data from the Garmin device goes into the mobile device, giving you a range of ways to display the numbers: charts, graphs, maps, etc. LiveTrack lets friends follow your progress online as you are riding, and you can compete in weekly challenges and wirelessly upload activities.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (requires compatible Garmin device)
Website: connect.garmin.com/en-US

Other cycling apps

Training Peaks

Training Peaks app

Training Peaks app

TrainingPeaks is one of, if not the most, popular platforms used for tracking athlete performance. Coaches can input workouts, or if you’re self coached you can use it yourself.

If you want to schedule activities for future, you do have to upgrade to the paid for version ($19.95 – £15.04 – USD a month).

The app is a useful add on which means you can always access your training schedule, see coaches comments or add your own.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (Premium version needed for extra features)
Website: www.trainingpeaks.com

Fill That Hole

Fill That Hole app

Few road cyclists can boast a pothole-free journey on their local roads, and up until the handy Fill That Hole app came along it was a struggle to report tarmac carbuncles. Created by national cyclists charity Cycling UK, the plain-looking yet highly functional app allows you report the location of potholes, which are then forwarded onto the relevant local authority for attention. You can also add a photo of the offending crater. We’ve tried it, and it works.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free
Website: www.fillthathole.org.uk

Cycle Hire

Cycle Hire cycling app

Cycle Hire cycling app

This independent app developed by Alexander Baxevanis is a must-have for anyone that regularly uses the London Cycle Hire scheme, particularly if they use an array of routes. Not only will it help you plot a cycle-friendly route to a Cycle Hire docking station in any given area, it will also tell you how many bikes and spaces there are on an easy-to-follow map. You can also use the app to view your Cycle Hire account details, including recent journeys.

Available for: iOS
Price: 99p
Website: cyclehireapp.com

100 Greatest Cycling Climbs

100 Climbs cycling app

100 Climbs cycling app

The app of the best-selling book, 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, enables the user to locate and ride all of the hills featured in the popular publication. Info and stats are presented for each climb, and riders can see how they measure up against other cyclists as the app links to Strava’s segment KOMs.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: £5.99

Bike Gear Calculator

Bike Gear Calculator cycling app

Bike Gear Calculator cycling app

The slick-looking bicycle gear calculator from Matixsoft allows you to compare gear ratios on your bike to optimise your set-up. There are numerous variables that can be input, including tyre width, wheel size and crank length as well as the more obvious number of teeth on your chainset and cassette. It’s not an app for everyone – but the technically-minded will love its graphs and calculations.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free (premium version also available)

Bike Hub Cycle Journey Planner

Bike Hub Cycle Journey Planner cycling app

Bike Hub Cycle Journey Planner cycling app

A Sat Nav for cyclists, Bike Hub Cycle Journey Planner will plot a route from your selected start and finish points using not only roads (omitting dual carriageways and motorways), but also cycle paths and permitted paths. The app is UK only at present and uses mapping from cyclestreets.net. We like the fact that you can choose a range of routing options from quickest route to quietest route, and it will avoid hills ‘where possible’. There’s also a function to find bike shops in the locality.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free
Website:  routes.bikehub.co.uk

BBC Weather

BBC weather cycling app

BBC weather cycling app

The weather plays a big part in any cyclist’s life. There are few cyclists who don’t check the weather forecast before leaving on a ride so that they can select the right clothing and know what they’re in for. We’ve found the BBC Weather app to be simple and relatively accurate – the best of the weather bunch by far.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free
Website: www.bbc.co.uk

St John Ambulance First Aid For Cyclists

St John Ambulance first aid for cyclists app

St John Ambulance first aid for cyclists app

This is one of those apps that you hope you’ll never need. St John Ambulance has produced a free app that guides you through first aid treatment for a range of common cycling-related injuries, so that you can treat yourself or others at the roadside. The app deals with a very wide range of injuries, giving step-by-step advice and diagrams, plus it tells you what to do in a serious emergency.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free
Website: www.sja.co.uk

My Virtual Mission

My Virtual Mission cycling app

My Virtual Mission cycling app

Rather than dealing with individual rides, My Virtual Mission allows you to set an ultimate goal and then work towards it. So, for instance, you can decide that over the coming few months you are going to cycle the same distance as riding from the east to the west coast of the USA. Rather than actually cycling it, you set up the virtual journey on the app, and every time you cycle (or run) it plots the same distance on a map of your virtual journey, adding rides on each time you do them. As a goal-setting and motivational tool, it’s good fun. You could also use it to set up a long-distance ride for charity fund-raising, with the app including a function to track how much you’ve raised.

Available for: iOS, Android
Price: Free
Website: www.myvirtualmission.com

  • BarryFromEastEnders

    I tried to get Pat and then my Janine to come out on the bike with me but they never did. Sigh.

  • pfgreen

    Is there any tracking app that can distinguish between walking and cycling based on speed?
    In my case for example: 0-6 kph = walking, 6-30 kph = cycling, >30 kph is motorised so no calories to be counted but I would like to record it all in one long track.
    I will typically cycle somewhere, walk the dog (who was in a basket on the back of the bike) for an hour or so and then cycle home. We might go somewhere by train, walk an hour and then cycle back. I don’t want to be motivated and I don’t want to share. This is purely for my own scrapbook.
    Google’s My Tracks can colour the line on the map based on slow, intermediate, fast but that’s being pulled by Google and won’t work after 30th April 2016.

  • Claudio Heidel Schemberger

    “Loctome Sports Live Tracking” – http://loctome.com/live
    It’s best for air, ground and sea outdoor sports.

    It integrate Spot satellite to fuse the mobile phone and sat coverage.

  • Trevor f

    Is anyone aware of an App that would automatically alert all members of (for example a cycling or rambling) group if one member ‘strays’ more then say 1km adrift from the main group due to a puncture/accident or whatever?

    I’m assuming that all members of the group would login or load the app at the start of the route and set an appropriate out of range ‘alert radius’.
    Would be nice if it only relied on GPS and not mobile Internet access?

    I realise there are lots of Apps that will track the location of specific people but they wouldn’t really fit the bill.

    If not, anyone got the know-how to write one?!

  • I recently made CityCyclist, an iPhone app for city bike navigation. It might be up your street (ha) for this post: http://www.citycyclistapp.com

  • John Luc Seligman

    WHAT ABOUT AN APP THAT INCLUDES ‘VOICE ASSISTED TURNING’ FOR DIRECTIONS. ONLY CAR SAT-NAVS SPECIALISE IN VOICE ASSISTED TURNS CYCLISTS NEED VOICE ASSISTED TURNING…!!!!

  • Pumpkinman

    I use road bike from runtastic it has all the usual tracking stuff but it shows local cycle tracks too a big help when I got lost on the way to Irvine!!!

  • Peter Teahan

    Poor auld Sports Tracker never gets a mention

  • Berth Ljunggren

    Find Endomondo to be quite ok, free or premium versions available, for iOS, Android, Windows phone, Blackberry.

  • Linda

    I would like to add bike riding to my exercise routine and am looking for an app similar to Couch to 5K which will gradually guide my workouts. Is there such an app out there for us in the novice group?

  • Myrtille

    I train indoor and outdoor at the same time with Kinomap Trainer. The app is available for iOS and Android. It is based on geolocated videos shared by people all around the world, they also share the corresponding GPS track. I connect the app with my turbo trainer and the resistance adjusts according to the elevation profile of the race. Nice way to get rid of the boredom of indoor training, plus it allowed me to train anyway when the weather did not!

  • Mark Angel-Trueman

    Ridewithgps should be on this list without a doubt.

  • Juju

    Road id has an app to notify loved ones where you are at and when you stop.

  • TimB

    I use ipBike, it lets you customize what metrics you want to see on the screen and supports uploading to most websites, such as RideWithGPS or Strava. It talks to ANT+ sensors; they are adding support for BTLE, some sensors are already working.

  • mgbgt57

    I use Cyclometer on Windows phone in UK and Italy.
    Never let me down and uploads to Strava

  • Great idea for the use of an old phone, which would otherwise be tucked away in a drawer or sold for peanuts. Might try your suggestion myself

  • MrJ

    I’ve just retired an old iphone after upgrading. I’ve reset the phone so it’s completely empty apart from the OS. Then I installed MotionX GPS and have completely filled all the space with downloaded map tiles at maximum zoom, covering a huge area (70 miles+) in all directions of my home. This means I can use it as a dedicated gps devive mounted to my bars (in a waterproof case mounted with a Finn silicon strap) with no sim. The battery life is amazing, even with the brightness turned right up, as it’s not searching for signal and using data. I can easily undertake a 5-6 hour ride without the battery dying.

    I still need my regular phone in my pocket, but it’s stashed away and not being used so it’s not a bother having it in a waterproof case that hinders its use. It’s not as good as a garmin, but it’s a great use for an old phone you could otherwise sell for maybe £50.

  • Many thanks for all of your suggestions. We’ve updated the list with some of them – more will be added soon.

  • Andy Kennedy

    My favourite cycling app is the music player.

  • Olivier Rousseau

    For iphone users, there is also CycleMap that offers bike paths, bike share stations and more all over the world. Android in development.

  • Marco Tennyson

    Motivo is the best when it comes to indoor training

  • Mike Illes

    Love Meteo weatherpro which I find easier and more complete than BBC and works well all over Europe too whereas the BBC app requires you to find somewhere nearby first erathetpro finds even the smallest village. Strava still great but why is the wind always against me and the hills get steeper by the day?

  • Sally Evans

    Thanks Nigel. Strava is my fave for tracking rides. I also use My Virtual Mission (which is fairly new I think) for making my distances count towards a long distance virtual ride.

  • C Martin

    Great list. I use other apps like Endomondo or Runtastic, but my favourite is RiderState. It’s a territory based GPS cycling app. A social game in which the cyclist can conquer some streets or places of his city on bicycle. It’s different and fun, even I have changed my regular routes when I go to work.

  • Antonio Bachini

    Have you tried the Motivo app for training. I have found it to be really helpful because it gives me structured workouts set to my long term goals. I’ve tried all the other stuff like Sufferfest et al, and they are just all out, kill yourself kind of workouts without any structure. I’ll be using the Motivo app throughout the winter for my turbo sessions. It’s worth a try.

  • Thanks Douglas. We’ll look into that one as Windows Phone apps are under-represented here

  • Douglas R.

    Now, for those who use Windows Phone there is the “Cycle Tracks GPS”, by far the best.