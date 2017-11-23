Black Friday deals at Le Col: up to £80 off bib shorts

Tempting discounts on luxury clothing - with new deals appearing daily

Le Col is a cycling clothing brand renowned for making luxury threads – and weaving them together in just the right way to make breathable, weather ready kit you can sweat in.

Quality kit often comes with a somewhat elevated price tag – but Le Col is offering a range of discounts across the Black Friday weekend – and we’ve got an exclusive heads up on what’s coming your way if you’re a fan.

Who are Le Col?

Founded by ex-pro and GB rider, Yanto Barker, Le Col kit is described as having a ‘single minded focus on performance’ – all the gear from shorts to skinsuits to socks is designed to work with the rider in the given conditions.

Le Col wanted to ensure quality at all times – so it owns its own factory in Treviso, Italy – an area home to a number of high profile cycling brands.

What are the offers?

Le Col is offering a new deal every day, for four days. We’ve got the gossip on what’s reduced, and when – to help you bide your time to make the perfect purchase:

Day One – Friday November 24 is all about bib shorts – up to £80 off them to be specific. No rider can be without a good pair of bib shorts, and whilst we’re mainly wearing tights or teaming them with leg warmers at this time of year, summer will be here before you know it – and there’s always those turbo (and track!) sessions to dress for.

Review: Le Col Cycling Aqua Zero Thermal bibshorts

See all Le Col bib shorts, reduced by up to £80: men’s // women’s

Day Two – Saturday November 25 moves on to jerseys. Discounts will peak at £50 off. The range includes winter ready long sleeve jerseys as well as some replica versions of the Storey Racing kit for women.

See all Le Col jerseys reduced by up to £50: men’s // women’s

Day Three – Sunday November 26 and the discounts are perhaps the most relevant to November conditions: jackets.

At this time of year, a quality jacket with wind and waterproofing – or at least water resistance – can turn what could be a miserable winter ride into a fairly pleasant experience…

Review: Le Col Sport Winter Jacket

See all Le Col jackets, reduced up to £50 off: men’s // women’s

Day Four – Monday November 27 – otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

At this point, the deals cease to be available on specific product groups, instead there’s a blanket offering of a £20 gift card with any spend over £50.